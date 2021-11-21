Every designer worn by Queen Rania and Camilla during Middle East tour

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's four-day tour of Egypt and Jordan has wrapped.

During the visit, the Duchess of Cornwall sported pieces by two main British designers: Fiona Clare and Anna Valentine.

Clare, who is known for creating predominantly evening and bridal-wear designs, was the designer behind the duchesses's duo of floral day dresses worn in Jordan.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more looks from the leading ladies during the British royals' four-day tour.

For the rest of her Middle Eastern wardrobe, Camilla wore pieces by Valentine, who incidentally designed the two looks for her 2005 wedding to Prince Charles. The pale green evening gown she wore to a private dinner with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, a trio of tunics – white, pink and dark blue – and green day dress worn throughout the four-day tour were all created by the London designer.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in three Anna Valentine looks during her four-day tour of Egypt and Jordan in November 2021. Getty Images

When it came to accessorising, she sported a Bottega Veneta bag on her first day in Jordan, and striking Van Cleef & Arpels earrings for the evening reception with the Jordanian royals.

Read more Queen Rania and Camilla champion British and French designers in Jordan

True to form, Queen Rania was every inch the chic royal to greet Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in Amman. She wore a white V-neck Dior midi coat and gold belt, with a patterned blouse, Dior pumps and a Louis Vuitton handbag to visit the Queen Rania Family and Child Centre with the duchess. She teamed all this with Stephen Webster earrings.

In the evening, she wore a cream and gold abaya, with a pair of Dior pump heels.

On November 18, the British royals arrived in Cairo, Egypt. They were greeted by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the first lady Entissar Amer. For the reception at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, Amer wore a deep red skirt and blouse set, with a gold brooch.

See Queen Rania's style evolution over the years: