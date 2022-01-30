Jordan expresses solidarity and support for UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received a message from King Abdullah II delivered by the country's visiting prime minister

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bids farewell to Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh of Jordan after their meeting at Al Shati Palace. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs
The National
Jan 30, 2022

Jordan has expressed its support for the UAE after the recent terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi.

In a message to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke about further consolidating the ties between the two countries.

The message was delivered to Sheikh Mohamed during a visit from Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed sent his greetings to King Abdullah II and said he wished continued progress and prosperity for Jordan and its people.

Mr Al Khasawneh reiterated Jordan’s condemnation of the Abu Dhabi terrorist attacks by Houthi militia.

He said that the attack was a breach of international laws and a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Jordan stands with the UAE against all threats to its security and safety, the prime minister said.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, centre, with Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, right, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, on Saturday. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Updated: January 30th 2022, 7:08 AM
JordanUAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedHouthis
