Jordan expresses solidarity and support for UAE

Jordan has expressed its support for the UAE after the recent terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi.

In a message to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke about further consolidating the ties between the two countries.

The message was delivered to Sheikh Mohamed during a visit from Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed sent his greetings to King Abdullah II and said he wished continued progress and prosperity for Jordan and its people.

Mr Al Khasawneh reiterated Jordan’s condemnation of the Abu Dhabi terrorist attacks by Houthi militia.

He said that the attack was a breach of international laws and a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Jordan stands with the UAE against all threats to its security and safety, the prime minister said.