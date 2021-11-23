Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes King of Jordan to Abu Dhabi

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania arrived in the capital on Tuesday

OFFICIAL APPROVED PORTRAIT. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 29, 2016: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE (C) awaits the arrival of HE Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Mauritania (not shown) at the Presidential Airport. ( Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi )
The National
Nov 23, 2021

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania arrived in Abu Dhabi for an official visit on Tuesday.

The long-reigning monarch was welcomed at Al Bateen Executive Airport by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Also there to greet him were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of directors, and several officials.

The royal visit will further bolster the long-standing friendship between the Emirates and Jordan.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met King Abdullah in Amman.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discusses Gaza ceasefire with Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the solid fraternal ties binding the UAE and Jordan and highlighted the aspirations of the leadership of both countries to support the best interests of their people.

Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ahmed Al Balushi, ambassador to Jordan, also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohamed flew to the Jordanian capital in May for positive talks with King Abdullah.

On arrival, Sheikh Mohamed said the visit "embodies the depth of brotherly relations between the UAE and Jordan and their brotherly peoples", Wam reported.

King Abdullah last visited the UAE in February, when he met Sheikh Mohamed to examine efforts to forge closer ties and to review developments in the region.

Updated: November 23rd 2021, 12:18 PM
