President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Jordan's King Abdullah to Abu Dhabi

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit on Thursday.

He was welcomed by the President, Sheikh Mohamed, at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

King Abdullah was joined on his trip by Bisher Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; and Jaafar Hassan, director of King Abdullah's office.

Last month, the Royal Hashemite Court declared a 40-day period of mourning to mark the passing of Sheikh Khalifa while the government declared a national three-day observation, with flags at half-staff.

The king last visited the Emirates in February with his wife, Queen Rania.