Crown Prince of Jordan begins UAE visit

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah arrived in the UAE on Monday for an official visit.

He was received by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The welcoming delegation also included Humaid Abu Shabas, president of the Supreme Audit Institution, and other officials.

The UAE and Jordan enjoy long-standing diplomatic ties.

President Sheikh Mohamed last week made a telephone call to Jordan's King Abdullah II to discuss further bolstering the close links between their nations.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern during their conversation.

They emphasised the strong bilateral relations between their countries and their commitment to enhancing partnerships in various fields.

King Abdullah made an official visit to Abu Dhabi in November, where he was greeted by Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport on arrival.

The Jordanian monarch regularly visits the UAE.

In June, King Abdullah held high-level talks with Sheikh Mohamed at Al Shati Palace.

The two leaders reviewed opportunities for developing links in political, economic, investment and developmental fields.

King Abdullah also visited the UAE in February with his wife Queen Rania.