President Sheikh Mohamed meets Rulers of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday discussed the UAE's development journey during high-level talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The leaders gathered at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi to review the nation's future aspirations and efforts to further advance the wellbeing of its people, state news agency Wam reported.

They congratulated history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on his safe return from his six-month stay aboard the International Space Station.

The three men offered their thanks to all who contributed to the success of the landmark journey, which was the longest space mission ever undertaken in the Arab world.

Dr Al Neyadi also broke new ground by becoming the first Arab astronaut to take part in a spacewalk.

Dr Al Neyadi and three fellow astronauts arrived back on Earth on Monday, after departing the International Space Station 17 hours earlier.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying them splashed down off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 8.17am UAE time.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikh's, ministers and officials, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.