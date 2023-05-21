UAE delegation to visit Russia on Monday

A delegation of UAE officials will pay an official visit to Russia on Monday, according to Wam news agency.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, will lead the delegation of FNC members to Moscow.

The visit will include discussions about enhancing parliamentary relations with Russia's Federation Council and State Duma.

Mr Ghobash is scheduled to hold two discussions with the chairman of the Russian Federation Council and speaker of the State Duma, and the chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg.

During the visit, Mr Ghobash will be the guest of honour at the 10th session of the Nevsky Environment Conference, during which the UAE's efforts to combat climate change and support sustainability and clean energy will be highlighted, with special mention of its hosting of Cop28 in Dubai Expo City in November.

Earlier this month, Mohammed Al Jaber, the UAE’s ambassador to Moscow, was awarded the Order of Friendship by Russia.

The award was presented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in recognition of Dr Al Jaber’s contributions to strengthening UAE-Russian relations.