President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 1,138 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of about 1,140 prisoners before the start of Eid Al Adha.

He also pledged to pay the inmates' fines, state news agency Wam reported.

An amnesty is typically offered throughout the year on occasions such as Ramadan and Eid Al Adha.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohamed also ordered the release of hundreds of prisoners to mark Ramadan.

He instructed that 735 inmates from correctional and penal facilities be allowed to walk free before the start of the holy month.

The gesture to release prisoners aims to reward those who have sought rehabilitation and release a burden from the shoulders of their families.