Timeframe: When the first UAE National Day celebrations were held in 1972

In December 1972, the newly formed United Arab Emirates marked its first anniversary with celebrations that helped define the identity of a young nation. UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, presided over the festivities, which included a parade.

In Abu Dhabi, the national anthem was performed publicly for the first time during a concert that set the tone for National Day traditions that continue today. The moment captured the optimism of a country taking its earliest steps on the world stage.

A year earlier, on the eve of the federation’s birth in 1971, the capital had hosted Umm Kulthum, the famed Star of the East, for a historic concert. By 1972, she had largely retired from performing due to age and health concerns, yet the UAE ensured that its first National Day would still carry significant cultural weight. The guest of honour was Nagat Al Saghira, one of the Arab world’s most celebrated singers and a central figure in Egyptian cinema.

Egyptian singer Nagat Al Saghira performs in Abu Dhabi for National Day in 1972. Photo: Alittihad

Her visit to Abu Dhabi signalled the confidence and ambition of the young state. Al Saghira, then in her mid-thirties, was at the height of her fame. Her voice was familiar to audiences across the Arab world and her films had made her a prominent cultural figure. Her appearance in the capital was a statement of intent from a nation eager to position itself within the region’s artistic life.

Before Al Saghira began her performance, attendees heard the first public rendition of Ishi Biladi, the UAE national anthem. The melody alone was played, as the lyrics would not be written until 1986. Even without words, the composition carried a sense of unity as the federation entered its second year.

Debate persists over the anthem’s original composer. Some attribute it to Mohammed Abdel Wahab, one of Egypt’s most acclaimed musicians, whose works ranged from popular love songs to patriotic compositions that shaped the sound of 20th century Arab nationalism. Others believe it may have been written by his nephew, Saad Abdel Wahab, better known as an actor and singer. Mohammed’s history of writing for Arab governments and his composition of national anthems for Oman, Libya and Tunisia make him the more likely author, although a definitive confirmation has never been established.

Egyptian singer Najat Al Saghira performs on December 2, 1972, in celebration of UAE National Day in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Alittihad

The celebrations of 1972 reflected a country gaining momentum. In its first year, the UAE had joined the United Nations and welcomed Ras Al Khaimah as the seventh emirate in February. The country also joined the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in September. A new currency, the dirham, was approved for introduction the following year.

The first National Day captured the spirit of a country embracing its future. The debut of the anthem, the presence of a major Arab artist and the participation of communities from every emirate combined to create a defining moment in the UAE’s early history. Those celebrations set the foundation for a national tradition that continues to reflect pride in the country’s journey from its formative years until today.

