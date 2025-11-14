Timeframe: The day Prince Charles climbed into a fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow

Dubai Airshow, one of the world's largest aerospace expos, returns on November 17. Established 39 years ago in 1986, the biennial event was first held as Arab Air, and began as a small civil aviation trade show at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Today, it's one of the biggest events of its kind in the world, hosting more than 1,500 exhibitors showcasing more than 200 aircraft at its home Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as DWC.

Over the years, the event has featured record-breaking deals and announcements and many special guests, including the then Prince Charles, now King Charles, who attended in 1999.

King Charles was on a solo seven-day trip to the Gulf, which included visits to Oman and Saudi Arabia. At the Dubai Airshow, he toured the exhibition, which that year featured more than 30 British exhibitors – the largest foreign contingent at the event. He climbed onto the cockpit of a fighter jet and waved to onlookers as he smiled.

King Charles, who was then Prince Charles, visited British exhibitors at the event, who made up the largest foreign contingent. AFP

The jet, called the Eurofighter Typhoon, was a prototype then, manufactured by a consortium that included Airbus, BAE Systems and Italian aerospace company Leonardo. More than 609 Eurofighter Typhoon jets have been built since, according to Airbus, and are primarily used for combat.

The royal was accompanied Elizabeth Symons, who was then the UK's minister for defence procurement, as well as the Red Arrows aerobatic display team.

Prince Charles is helped by John Turner to climb into the cockpit. AFP

Dubai Airshow that year drew more than 500 exhibitors from 37 countries, which the BBC referred to in its reporting as "the last major air show of the millennium".

It was an exciting time for the city of Dubai, which, less than a month later, unveiled Burj Al Arab. Officially inaugurated on December 1, 1999, it stands 321 metres high, and was at the time the world’s tallest hotel. The luxury property would become Dubai's most recognisable landmarks, transforming the city's image as a desert trading hub into a global symbol of luxury, ambition and architectural daring.

Dubai Airshow 2025 is running from November 17 to 21 at the DWC

