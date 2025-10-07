No Israeli companies at November's Dubai Airshow, organisers confirm

Israeli companies will not be participating at the Dubai Airshow in November, the event organisers have said.

Six Israeli defence companies were registered for the biennial event before notification from the organisers, Timothy Hawes, the managing director of Informa Markets, told The National at a Dubai Airshow press conference on Tuesday.

"Israeli companies won't be participating as part of the exhibition this show," Mr Hawes said.

The comments confirm the UAE's position after foreign media reports last month.

The move comes after an attack by Israel on Qatar in September and its ongoing offensive in Gaza that marks two years on October 7. Israel's strike on Doha in September had killed five Hamas officials and a Qatari security officer.

Israel launched an air strike on a building in the Qatari capital on September 9, saying it was targeting Hamas leaders inside. The attack caused outrage across the region and apparent unease from US President Donald Trump, who has since sought to offer reassurances to Qatar, a US ally and host of the region's largest American airbase.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised to Doha and said Israel will not carry out attacks on the Gulf state again, despite vowing to pursue Hamas “wherever they are”.

The Dubai Airshow organisers said that the defence sector comprises 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the participation at the expo.

"We have 98 countries represented from around the world and a fantastic group of defence showcases on display," Mr Hawes said. "We have 20 other country pavilions that will have displays, whether it's commercial, defence or other areas."

More to follow...

