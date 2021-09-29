Red Arrows display team to perform twice in the UAE in October

The Red Arrows, Britain's aerobatic display team, will take to the skies over Abu Dhabi to mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the UAE.

The team is set to perform in the capital at 4.30pm on October 5 to celebrate the nation's Golden Jubilee.

Days later, they will put on another show, flying at 4pm on October 8 above Dubai to represent the UK at Expo 2020.

Quote We’re looking forward to an incredible display and it’s a great way to celebrate and highlight the UK pavilion and our exciting programme of events Laura Faulkner, UK commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai

"Expo 2020 Dubai presents a perfect opportunity for the Red Arrows to join the UK’s participation at the event and help showcase Global Britain, to thousands of people, through our dynamic aerial display,” said Wing Commander David Montenegro.

“The Red Arrows’ visit to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and through our collaboration with counterparts there, demonstrates the close ties we continue to enjoy with the UAE as important partners of the UK."

Squadron leader Tom Bould, who flies at the front of the nine-plane formation as Red 1, said the team will perform new manoeuvres during its UAE displays.

"Through our trademark combination of precision formations and exciting, agile flying, the Red Arrows’ displays in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be a wonderful, colourful chance for the team to help mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations and look forward to the next 50,” he said.

"This year we are displaying some of the biggest shapes in our inventory, including formations called Swan and the Big Vixen Roll, with all nine jets just six feet apart, while rolling upside down.

"The Synchro Pair – Reds 6 and 7 – will perform the Boomerang, which is a brand-new manoeuvre for 2021 and is an arena-filling spectacle."

Meet the team at the British pavilion

The team’s engineers and pilots will take part in an event on the ground at Expo before their performance, to reveal the mixture of science, technology, engineering and maths involved.

Red Arrow pilots will also appear at the UK pavilion to meet the public following their performance in the air.

"It’s amazing to be able to welcome the Red Arrows to Expo 2020 Dubai," said Laura Faulkner, UK commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

"They’ve thrilled audiences all over the world since 1965 and there’s no bigger event to appear at this year than Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We’re looking forward to an incredible display and it’s a great way to celebrate and highlight the UK Pavilion and our exciting programme of events."

The Red Arrows have performed more than 4,900 times since their formation in 1965, when the Royal Air Force merged its display teams.

The team is based at RAF Scampton, which was also home to 617 Squadron. It carried out the 1943 Dambusters raid, which destroyed a number of important German dams and was one of the most daring operations of the Second World War.

