Dubai government employees to get six days paid leave to visit Expo 2020

Dubai government employees will get six days paid leave to visit Expo 2020.

This will help employees and their families visit the mega event, Dubai Media Office said.

Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited the Expo 2020 site days before the six-month event's grand opening.

He shared photos of a tour of the site on a bicycle.

Sheikh Hamdan visited Al Wasl Plaza and was seen outside the three huge entry gates that will welcome visitors.

On September 23, organisers announced the launch of the October Pass, which will allow access to the sprawling Dubai South site and all of its attractions at a heavily discounted rate.

The pass will cost only Dh95 ($25), the price of a standard day ticket during the six-month event.

The eagerly awaited world fair will be home to 192 pavilions, will feature up to 60 live events each day and 200 food and beverage outlets to fuel visitors during a journey around the world in one place.

It opens to the public on Friday, October 1 and will be the first expo to be staged in the Middle East.

