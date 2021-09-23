Expo 2020 Dubai offers first month of full access for cost of daily ticket

Opening Ceremony dress rehearsal - behind the scenes, Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo by Walaa Ahmed/Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai will be able to enjoy the entire first month of the global extravaganza for the price of a single day ticket.

Organisers have launched the October Pass, which will allow access to the sprawling Dubai South site and all of its attractions for 31 days.

The pass will cost only Dh95 ($25), the price of a standard day ticket during the six-month event.

The eagerly awaited world fair will be home to 192 pavilions, will feature up to 60 live events and 200 food and beverage outlets to fuel visitors during a journey around the world in one place.

Anticipation is building for the start of Expo 2020 Dubai next week.

India presented a spectacular visual show on Wednesday to unveil its pavilion.

The world fair will offer an international platform for countries large and small to celebrate customs and culture and display their innovations.

Millions of visitors from all over the world are expected to flock to Dubai to soak up the carnival atmosphere.

Expo is set to enthral and educate in equal measure, with sustainability a crucial message from many participant nations looking to protect the future of the planet.

Highlights of the first month of entertainment include the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, mentored by Oscar-winning composer and songwriter AR Rahman; Space Week and Jalsat Nights featuring the best Arabic music, plus daily events showcasing the finest sports, art and culture.

The October pass promotion is available until October 15.

For more information, visit www.expo2020dubai.com