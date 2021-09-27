Sheikh Hamdan tours Expo 2020 venue days before the grand opening

Read the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Monday visited the Expo 2020 site days ahead of the mega event's grand opening.

The Crown Prince shared several photos on social media of him taking a tour of the site on his bicycle. He also met officials during his visit.

Sheikh Hamdan visited the Al Wasl Plaza and was seen outside the three huge entry gates that will welcome visitors.

"A meeting of the minds, communication through culture… This is how we create the future, right here from @expo2020dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said on Instagram.

"I am so proud of our teams for all their efforts to make this a reality and I also thank our National Service personnel for their outstanding efforts."

The eagerly anticipated world's fair will open to the public on Friday, October 1.

The first expo to be staged in the Middle East will be an international celebration of culture and innovation featuring 192 nations.

Preparations are gathering pace, with the extravaganza only days away.