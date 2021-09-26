Ruler of Dubai tours Expo 2020 command centre

Ruler of Dubai visited the Expo 2020 operations room where he was briefed on preparations for the launch of the event

The National
Sep 26, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai will be a milestone in the history of Expo, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said ahead of its opening to the public on Friday next, October 1.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai visited the Expo 2020 command centre where he was briefed on preparations for the launch of the event.

The operations centre is the base for more than 100 units of government and private entities responsible for operations, safety and security of the mega event.

"134 teams of 95 nationalities are working as one global team to launch a leading global event in a country that brought the world together at one time and in one place," Sheikh Mohammed said, in an update posted in Arabic on Twitter.

"The most beautiful event will be a milestone in the history of Expo."

The eagerly-anticipated world fair will open to the public on October 1.

The first Expo to be staged in the Middle East will be an international celebration of culture and innovation featuring 192 nations.

Preparations are now gathering pace with the extravaganza only a matter of days away.

Updated: September 26th 2021, 10:32 AM
