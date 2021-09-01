Sheikh Mohammed tours Expo 2020 site as finishing touches continue

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one month to go before the grand opening.

With one month to go until Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes its first visitors, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has commended everyone involved in successfully delivering the event to the world.

Touring the Expo site on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, praised all employees and organisations for their support in the journey of creating the world's largest cultural event.

He was also briefed on pending finishing touches and final programming for the Expo.

Quote Amid this critical phase in the history of mankind, Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a unique opportunity for the world to come together Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai

"We look forward to receiving delegations from 191 countries as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions, who will join in the making of a better tomorrow for humanity," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Amid this critical phase in the history of mankind, Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a unique opportunity for the world to come together, exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions for a better future"

He was accompanied on the site visit by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

“The world will soon meet in Dubai to discover new paths for progress and prosperity and shape a future that will enable communities to thrive and overcome various challenges,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed by Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Co-operation, on the measures being taken to ensure the success of the Expo, which will be one of the biggest events welcoming international visitors to happen since the pandemic began.

The tour of the site included an inspection of two new additions to the landscape. The Expo 2020 Water Feature, which has its very own musical score, and a Garden in the Sky observation tower.

The tower reaches a height of 55 metres and offers 360-degree views of the Expo site's landmarks and pavilions.

Both attractions are due to remain in place after the event is over.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited Al Wasl Plaza and the Expo 2020 Leadership Pavilion, as well as Al Forsan Park.

The event is due to open on October 1 and will welcome millions of visitors throughout its six-month run.

Dubai Expo 2020 with just one month to go: in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Laser lights will dart out of the ceiling as part of a dazzling light installation at the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: France Pavilion Expo 2020

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Inter Milan v Juventus

Saturday, 10.45pm (UAE)

Watch the match on BeIN Sports

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

