Sheikh Mohammed tours Expo 2020 site as finishing touches continue

The Expo 2020 water feature and garden in the sky were two landmarks unveiled to the Ruler

The National
Sep 1, 2021

With one month to go until Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes its first visitors, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has commended everyone involved in successfully delivering the event to the world.

Touring the Expo site on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, praised all employees and organisations for their support in the journey of creating the world's largest cultural event.

He was also briefed on pending finishing touches and final programming for the Expo.

Quote
Amid this critical phase in the history of mankind, Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a unique opportunity for the world to come together
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai

"We look forward to receiving delegations from 191 countries as well as businesses, multilateral organisations and educational institutions, who will join in the making of a better tomorrow for humanity," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Amid this critical phase in the history of mankind, Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a unique opportunity for the world to come together, exchange knowledge and develop innovative solutions for a better future"

He was accompanied on the site visit by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

“The world will soon meet in Dubai to discover new paths for progress and prosperity and shape a future that will enable communities to thrive and overcome various challenges,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed by Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Co-operation, on the measures being taken to ensure the success of the Expo, which will be one of the biggest events welcoming international visitors to happen since the pandemic began.

The tour of the site included an inspection of two new additions to the landscape. The Expo 2020 Water Feature, which has its very own musical score, and a Garden in the Sky observation tower.

The tower reaches a height of 55 metres and offers 360-degree views of the Expo site's landmarks and pavilions.

Both attractions are due to remain in place after the event is over.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited Al Wasl Plaza and the Expo 2020 Leadership Pavilion, as well as Al Forsan Park.

The event is due to open on October 1 and will welcome millions of visitors throughout its six-month run.

The Details

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

MATCH INFO

The five pillars of Islam

