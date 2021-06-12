Red Arrows put on spectacular airshow for G7 leaders

Explained: what is the G7 and why is the 2021 summit in Cornwall?

The British Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows swooped and flew in formation and let loose their red, white and blue smoke over Cornwall on Saturday, as G7 leaders relaxed after a day in which they signed a ‘Build Back Better for the World’ pact agreeing to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to making their way to the beach for the airshow and barbeque, the world leaders assembled for their latest obligatory photoshoot.

G7 leaders have gathered with invited Guests at Carbis Bay Beach ahead of this evening's BBQ Dinner, cooked by local Cornish chef @SimonStallard 🇬🇧 🇨🇦 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 🇦🇺 🇮🇳 🇿🇦 🇰🇷 🇺🇳#G7UK pic.twitter.com/1EB95KBl6t — G7 UK (@G7) June 12, 2021

The keen-eyed will spot more than seven grinning leaders after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also welcomed the heads of South Korea, Australia and South Africa, as well as the secretary-general of the United Nations, António Guterres.

The British government said the guest nations were invited to take part in the summit as part of Mr Johnson’s “Global Britain” agenda and that the expanded group can help the G7 “intensify cooperation between the world’s democratic and technologically advanced nations.”