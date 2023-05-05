Timeframe: A look back at King Charles III's first visit to the UAE

This Saturday, the world will be watching as King Charles III, at 70, is crowned. For the UAE, a country whose early modern history was closely intertwined with Britain and its monarchy, it is a moment to reflect on a long and enduring relationship between the new monarch and the Emirates.

The Prince of Wales, as he was then, first visited the UAE in 1989 with his wife Diana, Princess of Wales, and was welcomed by the country's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Speaking at his private majlis in Al Ain, Sheikh Zayed told the prince and princess of his plans to transform Sir Bani Yas Island into a wildlife reserve. Later, the prince and princess enjoyed watching a camel race at Al Maqam track, before having a picnic at Ghabat Raqnah Oasis, alongside Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, welcomes Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales at Al Ain airport. Photo: Al Ittihad

The six-day trip, which included a stop in Kuwait, was intended to boost trade, and the royal couple enjoyed Emirati hospitality in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The pair attended an official reception at the British embassy in Abu Dhabi, and another at the British consulate in Dubai, where they met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai — who at the time was Minister of Defence.

Prince Charles visited the UAE again in 1999, 2007, 2014 and 2016. During his most recent trip, he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were treated to a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, accompanied by Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, who was then Minister of State for Tolerance.

Diana in the UAE 1989

They also visited the Bu Tinah archipelago, a sanctuary for endangered species such as the dugong and hawksbill turtle and attended a celebration at Al Ain's Jahili Fort.

The Duchess of Cornwall even managed to find time to see the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, and attend a Women’s Empowerment Lunch, where she was greeted by Noura Al Kaabi, who was Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs at the time.

After visiting the logistics centre, Dubai International Humanitarian City, where the prince Charles met aid workers, he said the UAE was positioned to become the world’s foremost humanitarian logistical power.

“The UAE is second to none in its generosity. This is one facet of Sheikh Zayed’s remarkable legacy," he added.