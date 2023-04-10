President Sheikh Mohamed honours humanitarian vision of Sheikh Zayed

President Sheikh Mohamed has led tributes to the humanitarian vision of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“As we mark Zayed Humanitarian Day, we continue to be guided by the values of the late Sheikh Zayed who cared deeply about all people and their dignity,” said Shiekh Mohamed, writing on Twitter.

“His generosity and compassion touched lives around the world and continues to inspire the UAE’s humanitarian work today.”

The ruler's death is marked each year on the 19th day of Ramadan, which at the time of his passing in 2004 fell on November 2.

The significant contributions of the country's first President are recognised each year on this day, through Zayed Humanitarian Day.

The occasion honours the philanthropic path laid down by Sheikh Zayed for generations of Emiratis to follow.

Under Sheikh Zayed's leadership of a fledgling nation, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund was established in 1971, while the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation was set up in 1992.

The UAE delivered aid worth Dh90.5 billion to more than 100 countries during his 33-year presidency.

His environmental legacy lives on through initiatives such as the Zayed Sustainability Prize, which supports global efforts to combat climate change and support needy communities.

The country has upheld these values in the years since, with crucial financial assistance being pledged in recent months to support lives disrupted by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, said Sheikh Zayed established the values of generosity and giving which the country has prided itself on.

He praised Sheikh Zayed for “extending a helping hand to the various peoples of the Earth” in a message on Twitter on Monday.

A leader blessed with wisdom and humanity

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, offered a warm tribute to Sheikh Zayed.

“Today we remember the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God rest his soul, and celebrate his vision and determination in building the union and the blessed path of development,” Dr Gargash said on Twitter, in a message accompanied by a picture of the Founding Father.

“May God have mercy on him, he was an exceptional leader with his wisdom and humanity, and we will continue to cherish his legacy and draw from it to move towards a brighter future under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him.”

Passion for kindness

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posted a tribute to Sheikh Zayed from space — which included an image of the UAE flag — describing him as someone who instilled the values of kindness, determination and ambition in Emiratis.

“In memory of the man who ingrained in us the passion for kindness, determination and ambition, I proudly present the flag of the UAE, from space,” Dr Al Neyadi said, writing on Twitter.

He said he was “humbled to remember the legacy” of Sheikh Zayed, describing him as “a visionary and great humanitarian”.

In memory of the man who ingrained in us the passion for kindness, determination, and ambition, I proudly present the flag of the UAE, from space.

A role model

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, hailed Sheikh Zayed as a “role model and one-of-a-kind leader” in comments carried by state news agency Wam.

“Sheikh Zayed was not only a leader, but also a father and remarkable human being, powered with a heart that beat with compassion and humanity, opening his doors to any who came to visit or wished to meet him,” the Ajman Ruler said.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, described Sheikh Zayed as an “icon of giving and humanitarianism”.

He said Zayed Humanitarian Work Day was an opportunity to highlight the leader's “vision to promote tolerance and giving” and said Sheikh Zayed's “impact stretched across the region and the world”.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, recalled the benevolence of Sheikh Zayed, who he said established the act of giving as a cornerstone of Emirati society.

Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the UAE was founded on humanitarian values.

“Since the establishment of the UAE, humanitarian work has been turned into a way of life and an approach upheld by the Founding Father and has now become a fundamental part of all national policies and strategies, as well as the plans and work approaches of both government and private institutions,” said Mr Al Owais.

“It is a cornerstone of social responsibility activities. This is demonstrated by our country's unwavering commitment to the values of giving and tolerance that were instilled and supported by Sheikh Zayed, aiming to enhance the UAE's position as a leader in humanitarian work at the regional and global levels.”