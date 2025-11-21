Timeframe: When City Centre Deira was the UAE's largest mall

On November 28, City Centre Deira will mark 30 years since its opening – a milestone for a mall that once embodied Dubai’s grand ambitions. When it was inaugurated in 1995, it was the largest mall in the UAE and one of the biggest in the Middle East, spanning 115,000 square metres.

Today, it may be overshadowed by newer malls, but City Centre Deira’s place in Dubai’s growth story remains integral.

New kind of mall

City Centre Deira was conceived by pioneering Dubai businessman Majid Al Futtaim as an “everything in one trip” destination. Rather than simply building a shopping centre, he envisioned a lifestyle hub where international brands, dining, entertainment and essential services could all be found under one roof – complete with ample parking and modern amenities. At that time, this model was novel in the Middle East.

The mall's location near the creek in Deira – the historic commercial heart of old Dubai – was intentional. At a crossroads linking Sharjah and Bur Dubai and minutes from Dubai International Airport, it offered the area its first modern, air-conditioned retail destination.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid with Emirati businessman Majid Al Futtaim, right, at the opening of City Centre Deira in 1995. Photo: Majid Al Futtaim

Deira was already a bustling district for gold, textiles and creekside trade, but had lacked a contemporary indoor space. The mall’s arrival played a vital role in transforming it into a more modern urban district.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the mall at a ceremony attended by senior officials and dignitaries.

Series of firsts

City Centre Deira also introduced the Middle East’s first hypermarket. Initially called Continental, it was later rebranded as Carrefour, forming the foundation for the French retailer’s expansion into more than 15 countries with hundreds of stores.

Its 11-screen CineStar multiplex was founded by Majid Al Futtaim in 1999. Rebranded as Vox Cinemas, it now has 20 screens.

City Centre Deira being built in 1995. Photo: Majid Al Futtaim

The mall was one of the first to gain its own station when Dubai Metro launched on September 9, 2009.

City Centre Deira has undergone several expansions and refurbishments. In 2013, a Dh22 million upgrade refreshed the central atrium, improved metro connectivity and revamped the food court.

Today, it has more than 118,000 square meters of retail space and 380 stores.

Retail empire

As the first mall in the Majid Al Futtaim portfolio, City Centre Deira’s success fuelled the company’s rapid expansion towards the $19 billion conglomerate it is today. The group now operates 29 malls across the Middle East – including Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman and other City Centre destinations.

Growing with the city

Three decades on, City Centre Deira remains a popular Dubai mall, welcoming more than 22 million visitors a year. It is running activities throughout November to celebrate its 30th anniversary. For many longtime residents, it is a familiar landmark woven into the character of old Dubai – a place that has grown up with the city itself.

