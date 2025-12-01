President Sheikh Mohamed names mosques in Abu Dhabi after seven emirates to mark UAE National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued a directive for seven new mosques in Abu Dhabi to be named after each of the emirates to coincide with Eid Al Etihad.
The seven mosques, which are expected to open in January, will be able to hold 6,000 worshippers collectively, state news agency Wam reported.
"The initiative reflects the President’s dedication to instilling the values and spirit of the Union in future generations, inspiring them to uphold the nation’s enduring path of generosity and progress," said Dr Omar Al Darei, chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.
The mosques were designed and built in a modern architectural style that blends Islamic art and heritage with contemporary innovation, Dr Al Darei added.
The mosque project has been established through the co-ordinated efforts of the Presidential Court, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi to mark the UAE's National Day.
