Dubai heritage mosques to be preserved under new deal

Religious infrastructure will be upgraded in Dubai as part of a new strategy announced on Wednesday.

An agreement was signed between Dubai Municipality and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, under which heritage mosques were being preserved, and management of funeral and cemetery services will be improved.

The agreement seeks to create a unified vision for the design and construction of mosques, while safeguarding cultural, religious and architectural heritage, Dubai Government Media Office said.

"It strengthens our joint efforts to provide high-quality services that benefit the entire community while preserving the authentic character of historic mosques and prayer sites," said Ahmad Bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality.

"The partnership also reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life by developing public facilities that embody Dubai’s cultural and religious identity, blending urban progress with heritage conservation.”

Dubai Municipality will restore and maintain heritage mosques, ensuring the preservation of their traditional character and authentic architectural features. Eid prayer grounds will be enhanced "to meet the emirate's urban and demographic growth", said the media office.

