Where to watch National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE 54 years ago, on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that public and private sector employees will be granted leave on Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2. Official working hours are to resume on Wednesday, December 3, for both sectors, the ministries said.

Celebrations are set to be held across the nation over the long weekend, from concerts and cultural events to spectacular parades, plus themed decor and discounts across malls, restaurants and hotels.

Skies across the Emirates will light up during the holiday with a number of firework displays scheduled. Here is where to watch them.

Abu Dhabi

Yas Bay Waterfront

National Day fireworks over Yas Bay Waterfront in 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Two nights of firework displays will light up the Yas Island waterfront at 9pm on December 2 and 3. Celebrations begin at 3pm on both days when visitors can watch cultural performances, take part in falconry activities and enjoy the Flag Garden where 54 flags will be displayed. They can also indulge in Emirati handicrafts, coffee portraits, henna, calligraphy and other immersive installations, while home-grown restaurants will serve everything from traditional bites to artisanal bakes. A classic cars exhibition will also be held.

Entry is free but registration is encouraged on the Yas Bay website.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The hotel on the Abu Dhabi Corniche will be decked out for National Day. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

A fireworks display will light up the skies on December 2 at the storied Abu Dhabi hotel, starting from 9.15pm. The show will be part of a larger celebration taking place from November 29 to December 3, which will feature children's activities and art workshops that will pay homage to Emirati traditions.

The facade of Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental will also be transformed through a special illumination each evening from November 30 to December 4 showcasing a kaleidoscope of colours and patterns in honour of the UAE.

Several other events are planned at the property for Eid Al Etihad, but will incur additional charges. More information is available on the hotel's website.

Al Ain Square

The annual Mother of the Nation Festival is being held in Al Ain from November 28, with fireworks set to light up the sky for Eid Al Etihad on December 2, the final night of the festival (timings yet to be revealed). An Eid Al Etihad concert will also take place on December 2 featuring a line-up of regional stars performing their greatest hits as well as UAE national songs. Mother of the Nation will come to Abu Dhabi from December 10 to January 4. Tickets are priced at Dh25 per person.

Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra

Also part of the Mother of the National Festival, this region in western Abu Dhabi will host a series of celebrations from November 28 to December 2, including fireworks for Eid Al Etihad (timings yet to be revealed) on the final night. Tickets are priced at Dh25 per person.

Dubai

Global Village

Global Village will host three nights of firework displays. Antonie Robertson / The National

The popular family attraction will host a fireworks display daily from December 1 to 3 at 9pm. Additionally, a UAE-themed drone show will be held on December 2 and 3 right after the fireworks.

The displays are part of a larger National Day celebration, set to take place from November 27 to December 3, and featuring cultural installations and performances. From December 1 to 3, Global Village's mains stage will host the dance operetta From the Desert to the Stars, which will be performed twice daily (timings yet to be revealed). Khaleeji artist Khalid Mohammed will also be performing live on the main stage on December 1 at 9pm.

Standard Global Village entry prices of Dh30 will apply

The Beach, JBR

Fireworks will light the skies across The Beach in JBR on December 2 at 9pm. Whether watching from the JBR shore, or the waterfront or terraced restaurants of nearby Bluewaters Island, there are plenty of good viewpoints.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Emirati singer Balqees will perform on National Day at Dubai Festival City Mall. Ruel Pableo for The National

A fireworks show will kick off the celebrations at 8pm, followed by a live concert by Balqees on December 2. The Emirati-Yemeni singer will ­perform some of her greatest hits such as Entaha, Ahlan Ya Mama and Alf Rooh.

Tickets start at Dh75

Souk Al Seef

In Old Dubai, head to Souk Al Seef at 9pm on December 2 to catch a fireworks show. The venue offers a rustic vibe with its Arabian-style design, and several dining options are also available on-site, including Al Fanar Seafood, Nablus and Doors Freestyle Grill.

Bluewaters Dubai

Ain Dubai often doubles as the backdrop for firework shows in the emirate. Photo: Bluewaters Dubai

The man-made island opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence will have fireworks on December 2 at 9pm. The show can be viewed from the island's promenade, the bridge connecting Bluewaters and JBR, or from several restaurants along the waterfront.

