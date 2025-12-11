Al Ahalla added to Unesco's intangible cultural heritage list, spotlighting a traditional UAE art form

An Emirati performing arts tradition with roots in pearl diving has been inscribed on the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Al Ahalla is a poetry-based collective performance that features rhythmic chanting as well as rhythm created by bamboo sticks called khayzaran. It was practised by pearl divers during long voyages, and was considered a means to boost morale and camaraderie, while also helping wile away nights at sea.

The art form is also performed at weddings, festivals and other public events. Up to 60 performers gather in a circle, reciting poetry in harmony or alternating in their chants. The wider community often joins in the performance, which usually takes place at night and continues until dawn.

“The practice unites people through its captivating chants and performances,” the Unesco website reads. “Unlike other performances, Al Ahalla does not rely on traditional musical instruments such as drums or tambourines. Instead, performers, who belong to traditional arts groups, use alternating chants and bamboo sticks to create rhythm.”

Al Ahalla is not the only UAE tradition to be inscribed on Unesco’s list.

Kohl is used for both practical and cosmetic purposes. AP

Arabic kohl has also been added, with the traditional product attributed to several countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the UAE.

The black powder is applied as eyeliner by people of both genders, used for both practical and cosmetic purposes. The kohl is said to shield the eyes from wind, sand and sunlight. It is used by Bedouin and other nomadic groups, fishing communities across the Arab world, as well as those residing in rural and marshland areas.

As the Unesco website reads: “Kohl is made either at home or in gatherings, mostly by women, who transmit the related knowledge and skills to their daughters and granddaughters.”

A ceremonial Emirati bisht being hand-stitched at Kalash Gallery. Antonie Robertson / The National

The bisht has also been included in the list. The distinguished outer garment is worn by men for major occasions across the Gulf and Levant.

Traditionally made from wool, camel hair or goat hair, it is draped over the shoulders and wrapped across the chest, leaving the right hand free for greetings. While its cut and colours vary by region, season and time of day, its purpose is consistent – to signal respect, mark celebration and honour social tradition. The craft survives through specialised workshops and family artisans across the region.

Finally, the zaffa has also been inscribed, listed as a practice shared across Djibouti, Comoros, Iraq, Jordan, Mauritania, Somalia and the UAE.

The tradition of a vibrant bridal procession marks the transition from singlehood to marriage through rituals, music and community gatherings. Preparations often include cleansing customs and the application of henna, while garments and jewellery are carefully selected for both bride and groom.

Symbolic acts – such as sharing milk, cracking an egg or wearing a relative’s cape – differ by community, but all serve to bless and protect a couple. The ceremony culminates in a festive procession of song, dance and celebration.

