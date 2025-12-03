UAE National Orchestra makes debut at Zayed National Museum opening ceremony

The UAE National Orchestra made its first public appearance on Wednesday, performing during the National Day show at the newly opened Zayed National Museum as the country marked Eid Al Etihad.

The performance formed part of a wider programme highlighting key moments in the UAE’s history, opening the museum’s inaugural ceremony with live music drawn from regional traditions and contemporary orchestral arrangements.

The debut also comes ahead of the ensemble’s first nationwide tour, supporting the UAE’s cultural and creative industries strategy. The orchestra comprises 70 musicians and 30 choir members selected from more than 3,200 applicants.

“It is a profound honour for the UAE National Orchestra to perform publicly for the first time as part of this year’s National Day celebrations,” said UAE National Orchestra managing director Sheikha Alia Bint Khalid Al Qassimi.

“Eid Al Etihad is a moment that brings everyone who calls this country home together in pride and gratitude.

Conductor Amine Kouider leads the UAE National Orchestra. Photo: Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court

“This debut holds special meaning as it coincides with the opening of the Zayed National Museum, a landmark that pays tribute to the vision of our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who believed deeply in culture as a bridge between our heritage and the future.

“Through music, we hope to reflect the UAE as we live it today: unified, creative and rich in cultural depth. Our aim is to share a small part of our nation’s story with a distinct musical voice.”

She added that the ensemble hopes its first performance is seen as a “a tribute to the values and sense of unity that Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, inspired across our nation”.

The orchestra will begin touring across the UAE in 2026. Photo: Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court

The UAE National Orchestra was launched under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is overseen by a board chaired by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi.

Announced publicly in December 2024, it was conceived as a long-term cultural initiative designed to elevate the UAE’s music sector and provide professional pathways for emerging musicians.

Auditions were opened to residents and citizens of all nationalities, drawing thousands of applicants across classical, regional and contemporary styles. The selection process aimed to build an ensemble that reflects the UAE’s diverse cultural make-up.

Under the artistic direction of conductor Amine Kouider, the orchestra seeks to blend Arabic and Western musical traditions, while developing a repertoire that speaks to the country’s heritage and its rapidly evolving cultural landscape.

The upcoming national tour will take the group to all seven emirates. Alongside main stage performances, the programme will include workshops, masterclasses and community events – part of broader efforts to deepen musical education and embed the orchestra within the country’s growing cultural infrastructure.