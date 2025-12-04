'You hear the voice of Baba Zayed': First visitors wowed by Zayed National Museum

The voice of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, greeted families as they entered the new national museum on Wednesday, a day after the landmark was unveiled in a spectacular light show.

A public holiday may have ended on Tuesday, but crowds still flocked to Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island to be among the first to glimpse the story of their nation.

"It's very beautiful, you really feel him close as if he's present here with you," said Emirati Sharifa Al Hashmi.

"When you first walk in at the 'Our Beginning' gallery entrance, you'll read words written on the wall – but at the same time, you hear the voice of Baba Zayed ... when I heard it, I couldn't handle it and immediately cried."

Stepping back in time

At the centrepiece is an 18-metre reconstruction of a Bronze Age Magan boat.

There, performers dressed as fishermen sing folk songs and play traditional drums, as their ancestors would have done centuries ago, when ordinary Emiratis eked out a modest existence.

UAE Rulers Tour Zayed Museum - in pictures

President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, tour the Zayed National Museum. All photos: UAE Presidential Court President Sheikh Mohamed; Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, stand for a photograph during the inauguration of the Zayed National Museum President Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE leaders tour the Zayed National Museum President Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE leaders were visiting before the museum opened its doors to the public Performers participate during the museum inauguration The visiting dignitaries are show the Magan boat during the inauguration Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, tour the Zayed National Museum. President Sheikh Mohamed and other UAE leaders attend a majlis reception prior to the museum inauguration Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region President Sheik Mohamed and other UAE leaders are shown round the new museum Performers participate during the inauguration of the Zayed National Museum Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, at the inauguration One of the exhibits on display at Zayed National Museum The Magan boat on display

Visitors from across the country flooded in from 10am onwards to see the diverse collection of galleries. The landmark is expected to be a major draw during the month-long winter school break and beyond.

There are six galleries – one of two on the ground floor features key pieces from the early days under the rule of Sheikh Zayed, and the other offers a panoramic view of the country's natural elements.

On the top floor, visitors are guided on a narrative journey through four thematic, intertwined galleries spanning from the UAE's ancestors to its connections, coasts and roots.

Delving into the past

"As someone who's recentl y moved to the UAE, it's great to be here today to understand more about the local culture, especially on the first day of its opening," says new resident of the Emirates, Alice Morrison.

The museum in Saadiyat Cultural District sits across from the Abrahamic Family House and close to Louvre Abu Dhabi. It joins a wider cluster of cultural institutions being built in the area, including the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, as well as teamLab Phenomena and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

More than 1,500 objects are on display at the opening, part of a larger permanent collection of 3,000 items.

Some of the special key items featured are the Abu Dhabi Pearl, a personal Quran used by the Founding Father, folios from the Blue Quran, a necklace dating back to the 1880s that belonged to Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum and a black Chrysler Newport used by Sheikh Zayed in 1966.

Grand attraction

"I love being here in this museum because it is really big," says Mansour Al Taheri, nine, an Emirati who attended with his mother and cousin.

All public spaces are accessible, with the museum designed to be fully navigable by wheelchair users. Staff also offer tours in Emirati sign language, led by hearing-impaired specialists.

Opening hours are 10am to 6pm, with time-slots available for selection.

Tickets can be bought on the website, at various prices. Adult entry is at Dh70 ($19), while students and teachers pay Dh35 and admission is free for children under 18, people of determination and anyone in the UAE aged 60 or older.

