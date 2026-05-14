Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and UK Deputy Prime Minister hold talks over Iran attacks on UAE

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met the UK's Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy in London.

The two discussed the repercussions of Iran's drone and missile attacks on civilian sites in the UAE, the state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

Mr Lammy said the UK was standing in solidarity with the UAE and condemned the “treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks”.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked Mr Lammy for his country's support for the Emirates.

They also discussed the serious implications of the Iranian terrorist attacks for “regional and international peace and security, in addition to the direct threat they pose to international maritime navigation, energy supplies, and the global economy”.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of strengthening international co-operation to protect maritime corridors and “safeguard the freedom of global trade”.

They also reviewed the importance of “enhancing international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region and to meet the aspirations of its peoples for greater development and economic prosperity”.

The UK has not joined the US and Israel's war with Iran but has been involved in defensive operations with allies based in the region.

Earlier this week, the UK said it would ⁠contribute autonomous minehunting equipment, Typhoon fighter jets and the warship HMS Dragon to a ⁠multinational defensive mission aimed at securing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.