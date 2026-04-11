Sheikh Abdullah holds phone calls with foreign ministers to discuss regional developments

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the latest developments in the regional conflict with Iran.

Discussions were held following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran that has seen the UAE and several other Gulf nations targeted in unprovoked missile and drone attacks since February.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he was suspending attacks on Iran's infrastructure, providing Tehran immediately reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

In calls from the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah spoke with Helen McEntee, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister for Defence of Ireland; Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal; and Dr Arnoldo André Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica.

He expressed thanks for the support of nations, while affirming that all residents and visitors in the country were safe.

The calls also underscored the importance of concerted international efforts to achieve sustainable peace and promote security and stability in the region.