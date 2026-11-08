RAF Abu Dhabi: Khamzat Chimaev v Colby Covington and all you need to know

Real American Freestyle (RAF) makes its Middle East debut this month in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE's Khamzat Chimaev will headline the event.

What is it?

RAF is the first unscripted professional freestyle wrestling league, bringing Olympic champions, world medalists, NCAA standouts, and top MMA crossover athletes together in a modern fight-night format.

The inaugural RAF Abu Dhabi event marks the start of a five-year partnership between Real American Freestyle, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and the UAE Wrestling Federation. It follows RAF’s international events in Tbilisi, Georgia and Moscow.

When is it?

RAF Abu Dhabi takes place on Saturday, November 14.

Where is it?

The event will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Who is Khamzat Chimaev wrestling?

The UAE star will face former UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington for the American's Cruiserweight Crossover Championship.

Chimaev, an elite grappler and former UFC middleweight champion, is undefeated in freestyle wrestling and will be looking to make it 28 straight wins when he takes on the American.

He has fought on three RAF cards this year, starting with a 44-second pinfall over Dillon Danis at RAF 10 in June.

A mass melee broke out after the referee's whistle involving members of both teams.

Covington has warned there could be similar scenes on the mats in Abu Dhabi.

Colby Covington, right, will defend his RAF Cruiserweight Crossover Championship in Abu Dhabi on November 14. Photo: RAF Show caption: Colby Covington, right, will defend his RAF Cruiserweight Cr…

Is there bad blood between them?

Chimaev's rivalry with Covington dates back to when both were in the UFC, although an MMA matchup never materialised, and has escalated significantly ahead of their upcoming match in Abu Dhabi.

Covington, who retired from MMA in May, has repeatedly criticised Chimaev, calling him someone who has “had everything handed to him”.

“I think I would break Khamzat. He doesn't have the cardio to keep up with me,” Covington said. “I will bring those quitter tendencies out of him.”

Chimaev has dismissed Covington as an “easy fight” and said he can “break his neck, finally”. The UAE athlete said Covington will “need an ambulance” to send him home after the American complained about having to defend his title outside the US.

Who else is on the card?

RAF Abu Dhabi features a stacked card headlined by Chimaev-Covington.

Arman Tsarukyan will face Neiman Gracie in a catchweight crossover match.

Tsarukyan, the No 1-ranked contender in the UFC's lightweight division, boasts an 11-2 record in the world's leading MMA organisation. The Armenian heads to the UAE capital with an 8-1 RAF record, including six wins by technical fall. He faces Brazilian Gracie, a three-time World BJJ bronze medallist.

Former UFC bantamweight title contender Umar Nurmagomedov was also added to the card. The Dagestani will take on Uriah Faber, who returns for his third RAF match. Faber is a former MMA champion and the founder of Team Alpha Male.

Arman Tsarukyan will face Neiman Gracie in a Catchweight Crossover matchup at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14. Show caption: Arman Tsarukyan will face Neiman Gracie in a Catchweight Cro…

American Kyle Dake will defend his cruiserweight championship against Turkmenistan’s Alp Arslan Begenjov, while Kennedy Blades puts her women’s middleweight title on the line against fellow American Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Russia’s Zabit Magomedsharipov takes on Giga Chikadze of Georgia in a welterweight crossover bout, while Team USA Olympic gold medallist Jordan Burroughs meets Belarusian Azamat Nurykau at middleweight.

Also joining the card is reigning RAF light heavyweight champion Kyle Snyder, who will face Shamil Erdogan.

A quartet of Arab athletes will make their RAF debuts at Etihad Arena: Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji and Murtaza Talha, Jordan’s Ali Al Qaisi, and Egypt’s Osama Elsaidy are all set to compete.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at www.etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae. Ticket prices start from Dh95.