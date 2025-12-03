Zayed National Museum is now open to the public. Photo: Mohamed Al Raeesi / UAE Presidential Court
Culture

Art & Design

Sheikha Fatima makes rare public appearance at Zayed National Museum inauguration

Mother of the Nation's presence brings personal and cultural significance to ceremony

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

December 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed officially opened Zayed National Museum in Saadiyat Cultural District on Tuesday, with Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, making a rare public appearance.

Her presence, alongside leading women from the ruling families, brought a personal and cultural significance to a ceremony that also marked the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Sheikha Fatima was joined by Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan, wife of Sheikh Mohamed, and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Several other sheikhas and female leaders from across the Emirates were also in attendance, turning the opening into a gathering of the country’s most influential women.

President Sheikh Mohamed with his mother, Sheikha Fatima. Wam
President Sheikh Mohamed with his mother, Sheikha Fatima. Wam

The inauguration was led by Sheikh Mohamed, with the rulers of the other six emirates also present.

Those attending included Sheikh Mohammed; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

President Sheikh Mohamed with the rulers of the Emirates at Zayed National Museum. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with the rulers of the Emirates at Zayed National Museum. Photo: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

After the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed shared a message on X reflecting on the “UAE’s journey and what it means to be united”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also took to the platform and thanked the team behind the event and praised his daughter, Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed, for helping to orchestrate the ceremony.

Also present were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, left, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. Photo: Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, left, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. Photo: Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court

They were joined by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and several other senior officials.

The museum is now open. Among the key objects on display are the Abu Dhabi Pearl, folios from the Blue Quran and an 18-metre reconstruction of a Bronze Age Magan boat placed in the central atrium.

Updated: December 03, 2025, 10:26 AM
