Guide to Zayed National Museum: Timings, ticket prices, accessibility and what's inside

Zayed National Museum will open on Saadiyat Island on December 3. The structure spans several interconnected galleries beneath five steel towers designed to evoke the wings of a falcon. The museum combines exhibition halls, educational areas and public spaces, and presents more than 300,000 years of history of the land that is now the UAE.

Among the key objects on display are the Abu Dhabi Pearl, folios from the Blue Quran and an 18-metre reconstruction of a Bronze Age Magan boat placed in the central atrium.

Here, we answer the main questions about the new museum.

Where is Zayed National Museum, and when is it opening?

The museum is located in Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. It sits close to Louvre Abu Dhabi and is part of the wider cluster of cultural institutions being developed on the island – which includes the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, TeamLab Phenomena, and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The museums will be accessible to each other through an overground walkway. Considered one of the key galleries of Zayed National Museum, Al Masar Garden is a 600-metre path that stretches from the Saadiyat coast, between the Louvre and the National History Museum, up to the entrance of the institution.

The 600-metre Al Masar Garden walkway stretches from Saadiyat coast to the museum's entrance. Photo: Zayed National Museum

Zayed National Museum will open to the public on December 3. At the time of writing, opening week tickets are available online.

Parking is available on site.

What are the opening hours?

The museum’s operating hours follow a timed-entry system. Entry begins from 10am, with the final arrival slot currently listed at 6pm. Once inside, visitors are able to move through the galleries at their own pace during opening hours.

Information for public holidays has not yet been released, and timings may be adjusted after the launch period.

How much are tickets?

The museum has several ticketing categories, but, broadly, adult entry is Dh70, and admission is free for children under 18 and people of determination.

The full list of ticket options is as under.

Adults: Dh70

UAE university students (with valid ID): Dh35

UAE-employed teachers (with valid ID): Dh35

Children under 18: Free

People of determination and their companions: Free

UAE-based seniors aged 60 and above: Free

Journalists on assignment, ICOM and ICOMOS members: Free

Tickets can be purchased online.

Is there somewhere to eat?

A main cafe will be open within the museum’s public areas, serving hot and cold meals and drinks. Retail outlets will also be located near the entrance and within the galleries, offering books and merchandise related to the collection.

Is the museum accessible?

Yes. The museum provides stair-free routes and lift access to the entrance level. All public spaces include accessible facilities, and the museum’s layout is designed to be fully navigable by wheelchair users.

What can you see in the museum?

Zayed National Museum presents a broad collection that traces the region’s archaeological, cultural and social history. More than 1,500 objects will be on display at opening, taken from a wider permanent collection of over 3,000 items.

The galleries cover themes including early human presence in the region, maritime and desert life, the growth of settlements and trade routes, and the country’s development into the modern era. Dedicated spaces focus on the life and legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Among the key objects on display are an 18-metre reconstruction of a Bronze Age Magan boat placed in the central atrium. Photo: Zayed National Museum

Among the key objects on display are the Abu Dhabi Pearl, believed to be among the oldest natural pearls in the world, and rare folios from the Blue Quran.

A full-scale, 18-metre reconstruction of a Bronze Age Magan boat sits in the central atrium, alongside archaeological material from sites across the UAE, archival documents and a range of audiovisual installations.

The museum's main galleries include To Our Ancestors, which traces the Middle East's history from 300,000 years up to the Bronze Age; and Through Our Connections, which traces developments from the Iron Age to the spread of Islam. More galleries and exhibits will be revealed upon the museum's opening.

Educational zones and multimedia displays are integrated throughout the galleries.

What are the temporary exhibitions?

The museum will open with a changing exhibition programme, including newly commissioned displays and partnerships with international institutions. The initial line-up has not yet been fully announced, but will include thematic exhibitions linked to the UAE’s heritage, archaeology and cultural history.

A cinema space within the museum will screen short films introducing the UAE’s human and natural history.

More information is available at zayednationalmuseum.ae

