At Zayed National Museum, visitors will be able to see, hear and even smell the exhibitions

Zayed National Museum will be incorporating multisensory experiences throughout its exhibition spaces, including ambient soundscapes reflecting the UAE’s natural environment as well a signature scent that takes cues from the local heritage.

The experiences have been developed in collaboration with Berklee Abu Dhabi, the Emirati fragrance house Casa de Oud, as well as Emirati composers Hamad Al Taee and Mohammed Al Ahmed from Studio Al Watan. They will be available to visitors when the museum opens in December.

“These collaborations mark a first-of-its-kind sensorial integration of this scale in a national museum setting in the UAE,” said museum marketing and communications director Hind Alkhoori, who oversees the visitor experience.

Emirati fragrance house Casa de Oud is developing a bespoke fragrance for the museum. Photo: Zayed National Museum

“This is a reflection of Zayed National Museum's commitment to authentic storytelling and creative innovation. By working closely with exceptional talent from around the UAE we’ve created an experience that is deeply rooted in place and enhances the museum experience.

“This initiative speaks to our mission to ensure that every visitor feels a meaningful connection to the land, people and stories of the nation.”

Known for fusing traditional instrumentation with contemporary arrangements, Al Taee has developed a special rendition of the national anthem, Ishi Biladi, for the museum. “My aim was to capture the essence of the UAE identity through this arrangement,” he said.

“Throughout the process it was important to consider the deep history and culture of the nation's land and people, as well as the values of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“The combination of traditional instruments like the oud and nai with Western orchestral elements such as strings, brass and woodwinds creates a piece of music both timeless and unifying. I hope that every time it's played in the museum it evokes a deep sense of national pride in all who hear it.”

Al Ahmed and Studio Al Watan, meanwhile, has created instrumental compositions inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s poetry. The melodies and rhythms of the songs reflect on the cadence Emirati poetry.

“The songs we recorded for Zayed National Museum explore themes such as celebrating the natural beauty and abundance of the UAE, expressing appreciation for the nation’s progress and honouring its people,” Al Ahmed said.

“Mirroring the narrative of the museum, the tracks amplify the museum’s storytelling with the aim of immersing visitors in the history and heritage of the UAE. Visitors will hopefully be able to recognise the familiar melodies, which will in turn evoke their deep connection and emotions towards our Founding Father and the UAE.”

Emirati composer Hamad Al Taee has developed a special rendition of the national anthem. Photo: Zayed National Museum

With Berklee Abu Dhabi, the museum will be presenting a range of ambient soundscapes that mirror the country’s landscapes. The tracks will be played throughout the museum’s open spaces, echoing its diverse ecologies, its deserts, seas, oases and mountains.

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with Zayed National Museum, our fellow Saadiyat Cultural District institution, on a project of such cultural depth,” Berklee Abu Dhabi artistic director Mayssa Karaa.

“Through this partnership, we’ve had the opportunity to translate the UAE’s diverse natural environments into immersive soundscapes that complement the museum’s mission of storytelling and connection. We’re proud to contribute to an experience that invites every visitor to feel the rhythm of the land and engage with the country’s rich heritage in a profoundly personal way.”

Finally, Casa de Oud will be presenting a scent that pays tribute to the importance Sheikh Zayed placed on heritage and nature. The Emirati fragrance house, founded by Fahad Bin Jassas, is renowned for using traditional ingredients and innovative techniques.

“In storytelling, scent serves as a powerful sensory cue that can instantly evoke memories and emotions, adding depth and resonance to the narrative experience,” Bin Jassas said.

“This fragrance is more than a blend of notes, it is a tribute to Sheikh Zayed’s enduring bond with the land, a reflection of our Emirati identity and a layered expression of heritage.

“By weaving together elements like oud, jasmine and native flora, we aim to craft an invisible thread that connects every visitor to the spirit of the UAE from the moment they step inside the museum.”

