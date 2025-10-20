Christie's and Alserkal to bring Marwan exhibition to Dubai

Christie’s is partnering with Alserkal to bring Marwan: A Soul in Exile to Dubai.

The show was the third annual Arab Art Exhibition by Christie’s, held in its London headquarters in July and August. It brought close to 200 works borrowed from several top institutions from the Arab world, Europe and the US.

That exhibition is now set to be a highlight of Alserkal Art Week 2026. It will be presented at the multidisciplinary gallery space Concrete from April 12 to 22.

A Soul in Exile charts the remarkable career of late Syrian painter Marwan Kassab Bachi, commonly known only by his first name. It includes his figurative works from the 1960s, the enigmatic Marionette series and his idiosyncratic portraits.

The London presentation celebrated Marwan’s global stature. The artist left his native Syria in 1957, travelling to Germany where he would live out most of his life. Yet, he was inextricable from the Arab world. His works are often perceived as a representation of life in exile. A constant dialogue between the Arab world and the West deeply influenced his style and thematic concerns.

The exhibition will revisit these themes when it arrives to Dubai, but it will be reframed for a regional audience.

“This renewed presentation will offer different insights into Marwan’s career, shedding light on unexplored dimensions of his artistic journey,” Ridha Moumni, chairman of Christie's Middle East and Africa, says. Moumni, who curated the exhibition in London, will oversee the presentation in Dubai.

“The London exhibition attracted a diverse and international audience, sparking thoughtful conversations around themes central to Marwan’s work, identity, exile and belonging. In Dubai, we look forward to reimagining his legacy for a new audience, honouring Marwan not only as a visionary artist, but also as a teacher and cultural bridge whose influence continues to shape generations of creatives. We are especially grateful to collaborate with the Alserkal family in bringing this tribute to life.”

A Soul in Exile should hold a special resonance in Dubai, given that many of Marwan’s former students now live and work in the UAE.

“Organising this exhibition presents an opportunity to connect their work with that of their mentor, offering a new way to explore his artistic legacy in the Middle East,” Moumni says. “It also allows for the inclusion of Marwan’s own works from both public and private collections within the region.”

