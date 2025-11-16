Zayed National Museum’s garden traces the UAE’s roots through the ghaf tree

“Death will not visit a man, even at the time of a famine, if he has a ghaf, a goat and a camel, since the three together will sustain a man even under the most trying conditions."

The old folk saying is a testament to the remarkable influence that the ghaf has had on Emirati society. The tree was considered a communal landmark, due to the shade offered by its feathery blue-green leaves. Its small yellow blossoms, bark and sap were used in traditional medicines. Its pods were used as food for livestock. The tree also continues to inspire resilience, for the deep root systems that draw from underground water sources and help it withstand droughts.

It is for all these reasons that the ghaf was recognised as the national tree of the UAE in 2008. Yet, there are plenty of other trees and plants that have contributed to local culture and traditions, its poetry and crafts. Zayed National Museum will delve into these in detail, by way of a lush walkway that traverses through oases and deserts, even identifying species that grow in urban settings.

A look at the architecture and galleries of Zayed National Museum 01:33

Al Masar Garden is a 600-metre path that stretches from the Saadiyat coast, between Louvre Abu Dhabi and National History Museum Abu Dhabi, up to the entrance of Zayed National Museum.

“It is considered one of the permanent galleries of the museum,” says Moaza Matar, acting director of the museum’s curatorial and collection management department. “Al Masar Garden is the entry point of the museums and because it stretches from the Saadiyat coast up to the entrance of the museum.”

The walk is divided across three zones. It starts in the desert, before venturing into the oasis and urban environments. “Within these three different themes, we talk about sub themes that talks about people, nature, land, and, of course, heritage,” Matar says. “Along that path, while you're walking, you will encounter different exhibits. You will also get that sensory experience in terms of smell and sound.”

The garden, Matar says, will have about 700 trees, as well as 500 shrubs and plants. Information about the different species, such as their preferred climates and uses will be available on labels.

“Depending on the season, sometimes you’ll see them fruit,” Matar says. “You’ll see the plants in different phases throughout the year. But even if you don’t, the labels will have the full image of that plant or tree. You’ll recognise many of the plants, for instance, if you went camping in the desert, but didn’t necessarily know what they were called or how they were used, whether for food or medicinal purposes. We will explain all these concepts.”

The desert section will include a ghaf that was once part of Sheikh Zayed's residence. Photo: Zayed National Museum

Like with the other galleries at the museum, storytelling is a central component of Al Masar Garden. The path has been curated in a way to reflect upon the life of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the country’s broader history. “It was inspired by his vision for sustainability and the landscapes he either lived in or that inspired him throughout his life,” Matar says.

In fact, one of the highlights of the museum is a ghaf that was once part of Sheikh Zayed’s residence. Visitors will be able to see the ghaf in the desert section, Matar says, while also learning about the significance of the tree and its manifold uses historically. They will also learn about the poetry it inspired. “There is a lot of local poetry about the ghaf,” she says.

As visitors begin venturing outside the desert section, they will hear the babble of a falaj, the ancient irrigation system. The surroundings, meanwhile, will become noticeably greener, reflecting on the environment of an oasis.

“It's a gradual change,” Matar says. “We have a working falaj, and we talk about what an innovation it was. We exhibit some of the tools that helped built the falaj and boost farming and agriculture. You’ll start hearing more birds. You will feel as if you’re in a real oasis.”

The oasis section of the garden will have a fully functional falaj system. Photo: Zayed National Museum

Walking closer to the museum and entering the urban section of the garden, visitors will learn more about Sheikh Zayed’s vision of the UAE and how he wanted the country to be developed along with its natural environments.

“The section will explore how urban life in Abu Dhabi developed through documented floor plans that specify how many houses were built, and so on,” Matar says.

Alongside the vegetation and displays, the garden will also have kinetic sculptures and sound installations that delve into areas ranging from seed preservation to falconry.

Moaza Matar, acting director of the curatorial and collection management department. Photo: Zayed National Museum

“We have commissioned artistic sculptures of native animals and birds, and one of the experiences we have is we have sculptures of falcons, where we would host live performances and workshop related to falconry,” Matar says. “You would sit in a traditional setting, learning more about falconry, interacting with the sculptures around and interacting with real falcons as well.”

Like considerations taken in the museum’s interior, the garden has been designed with accessibility in mind. “One of the experiences that we created in the garden is a walkway that is fully accessible to those with different accessibility needs,” Matar says.

“The exhibits will have tactile images and tactile sculptures that people with different accessibility needs will be able to interact with. We also have quiet and calm corners. It's a very accessible space for diverse audiences to come together.”

