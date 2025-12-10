Koshary, bisht and zaffa among new Arab additions to Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Several cultural traditions from the Middle East and North Africa have been added to Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, following the organisation’s annual committee session. This year’s inscriptions highlight a broad spectrum of living practices – from ceremonial garments and community gatherings to culinary traditions and wedding rituals – reflecting the region’s diversity and the role these customs continue to play in daily life.

Established in 2008, the list aims to ensure better protection of cultural heritage and to promote their significance. This year's list is being compiled at a general session taking place in New Delhi until Saturday.

Here are the newly inscribed elements from the region.

Bisht

Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Syrian Arab Republic, United Arab Emirates

A ceremonial Emirati bisht being hand stitched by Kalash Gallery. Antonie Robertson / The National

The bisht is the distinguished outer garment worn by men for major occasions across the Gulf and Levant. Traditionally made from wool, camel hair or goat hair, it is draped over the shoulders and wrapped across the chest, leaving the right hand free for greetings. While its cut and colours vary by region, season and time of day, its purpose is consistent – to signal respect, mark celebration and honour social tradition. The craft survives through specialised workshops and family artisans across the nine participating countries.

Zaffa

Djibouti, Comoros, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Jordan, Mauritania, Somalia

Palestinians celebrate a traditional wedding day called Zaffa during Palestine Heritage Day in the West Bank village of Anabta. EPA

The tradition of a vibrant bridal procession shared across seven countries, the zaffa marks the transition from singlehood to marriage through ritual, music and community gathering. Preparations often include cleansing customs and the application of henna, while garments and jewellery are carefully selected for both bride and groom. Symbolic acts – such as sharing milk, cracking an egg or wearing a relative’s cape – differ by community, but all serve to bless and protect the couple. The ceremony culminates in a festive procession of song, movement and celebration.

Hadrami Dan

Yemen

Originating in Hadhramaut, the Hadrami Dan is a communal art form that brings together improvised poetry, melody and dance. A typical gathering forms in rows or circles around at least one poet and singer. It begins with the rhythmic chanting of dan, from which a chosen melody emerges. Poets then craft and deliver spontaneous verses that correspond to the rhythm, with others joining in to extend the evolving performance. The melodies – known as aswat – are accompanied by ouds, flutes, violins and traditional drums, creating a shared expression of memory and identity.

Koshary

Egypt

A worker serves Koshary, an Egyptian vegan dish recognised by Unesco as part of its Intangible Cultural Heritage. Reuters

Egypt’s beloved koshary has been recognised not only as a national dish, but as a cultural practice embedded in daily life. Prepared from simple ingredients – rice, pasta, black lentils and fried onions – and customised with vinegar, garlic and hot sauce, it is served everywhere from family kitchens to bustling street carts near schools and transport hubs. Affordable and adaptable, koshary is eaten across rural, urban and coastal communities, forming part of Egypt’s shared social and culinary landscape.

Al-Muhaibis

Iraq

A spirited Ramadan pastime, Al-Muhaibis is a guessing game built on intuition, teamwork and friendly rivalry. Two groups sit opposite each other as one team conceals a ring in the palm of a selected player. The opposing team must deduce who holds it, earning or losing points depending on their success. Played after the tarawih prayers, the game unfolds to rhythmic chants, songs and enthusiastic cheering, often drawing spectators who join the atmosphere of communal celebration.

Al-Mihrass tree

Jordan

The Al-Mihrass olive tree, distinguished by its considerable age and size, stands at the centre of agricultural and social life in Jordan. Caring for these trees requires deep knowledge – from grafting and pruning to fertilising and harvesting – passed down through generations. The annual harvest, from October to early November, becomes a communal event as families and neighbours gather to hand-pick the olives amid songs and shared meals. Press operators, craftspeople and local artists also contribute to the heritage that surrounds the tree and its produce.

Diwaniya

Kuwait

In Kuwait, the Diwaniya is a foundational social institution – a gathering space where men meet to debate, discuss and connect. Held in homes, public venues or tents, it welcomes participants of all ages and backgrounds, providing a forum for conversations about community issues, family matters, politics and current events. Attendance typically increases during Ramadan, weddings, funerals and election campaigns, underscoring the Diwaniya’s role as a vital arena for civic and social life.

Moroccan kaftan

Morocco

The Moroccan kaftan is a centuries-old garment that continues to evolve while preserving its ornate craftsmanship. With styles varying by region, the garment is defined by its central opening, decorative buttons and rich handmade embellishments – from embroidery and beads to sequins and metal thread. Worn during weddings, baptisms, coming-of-age ceremonies and festivals, the kaftan reflects Morocco’s layered cultural influences and the artisans who sustain its traditions.