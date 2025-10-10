From Messi's bisht to majboos: Gulf-ing Latin America through cultural diplomacy

The Gulf region is establishing itself around the world through artistic and diplomatic exchanges as it continues to forge its path as a key player beyond the Middle East.

One of these vehicles of outreach has been the Years of Culture initiative – an effort launched by Qatar, this year partnering with Argentina and Chile for a cultural exchange. These partnerships demonstrate the Gulf’s ambition to expand its cultural diplomacy beyond traditional spheres, extending a hand to distant continents that share a deep heritage.

The National attended the programme's several workshops in Buenos Aires and Santiago. There was excitement in one of the classrooms as students immediately recognised a photo of the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as the one who offered a bisht – the traditional Arab cloak – to Lionel Messi before lifting the World Cup trophy.

The bisht is a long, sheer cloak with trimmings made of gold and it is primarily worn in the Gulf. It is viewed as a sign of respect and appreciation, typically worn by high-level officials.

About 20 volunteers from Qatar Museums participated in the exchange, leading most of the activities. They were divided into several groups with the local communities in both Argentina and Chile, with Hazem Idriss, head of community services, describing it as a “great adventure”.

Despite the geographical distance between the two parts of the world, they are brought closer by shared values, such as the importance of family ties, pride in heritage, hospitality, food, and numerous words in common. Arabic has had a considerable influence on the Spanish language, and although the linguistic connection is subtle, the historical link is meaningful.

The Arabic coffee and dates – a staple of Gulf hospitality – were taken to South America and savoured by Argentine students at the Astor Piazzolla Conservatory in Buenos Aires while they learnt about the local culture in Qatar and the Gulf.

Thobes and traditional dress were on display, with many taking photos as they tried the flamboyant items on.

Students from the Astor Piazzolla Conservatory in Buenos Aires dress up in traditional Qatari clothes. Aveen Karim / The National

Paulette Maila, a 22-year-old conservatory student from Ecuador, said she had enjoyed studying and listening to traditional music from the Gulf, especially the Oud. “It was incredible to watch, we saw people in their traditional wear and it was great listening to the percussion instruments,” she said of a performance by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra at the infamous Teatro Colon.

A floor above, volunteers, including prominent photographer Khalid Al Obaidly, held a workshop on cyanotype photography – a technique that does not require a camera and uses light-sensitive chemicals to create prints on paper.

“It’s great to collaborate and work with the Argentinian side and exchange our culture and heritage with them through photography, art, and music,” Mr Al Obaidly told The National.

Volunteers take part in a Years of Culture workshop in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Aveen Karim / The National

The Years of Culture was launched in 2012 by Sheikha Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Emir’s sister, after the country won the bid to host the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The initiative was aimed at establishing connections with other nations through cultural exchanges ahead of the first such football tournament in the Middle East.

Previous exchanges have taken place with countries that previously hosted or were scheduled to host the World Cup. “These efforts are rooted in Qatar’s cultural landscape, where traditional heritage supports contemporary innovation,” the Years of Culture said in a statement.

In recent years, the Gulf has developed into a hub for cultural innovation, with art galleries and museums opening across the region.

Through contemporary art exhibitions, literature translations, culinary exchanges and musical performances, the programme highlighted the parallels that exist between certain Latin American and Gulf countries.

Paitings by Qatari artist Wadha Al Athba illustrating Kalila wa Dimna exhibited at the Biblioteca Ricardo Guraldes in Buenos Aires. Aveen Karim / The National

Fables and food

One of the oldest fables from the region, Kalila wa Dimna, was translated into Spanish and shared through storytelling workshops. About 1,000 copies were distributed through the Qatar Reads initiative that seeks to share Arabic literature with local communities.

The fable was immortalised by 12 paintings by Qatari artist Wadha Al Athba at the Biblioteca Ricardo Guraldes, a library in the Argentinian capital. Located near the centre and around schools, Javier Martinez, director general of the book, literature and culture, described the initiative as a great way to promote the Arab world and its literature in Buenos Aires.

He said the translated book had been received well in the workshops, which saw four to five storytellers reading to groups of about 30 schoolchildren. Mr Martinez also likened the fable to Martin Fierro – an epic Argentine poem viewed as the basis of its national literature.

Believed to have been written sometime between 200 BCE and 300 CE, the Kalila wa Dimna was translated across several languages. One of the earliest surviving translations was into Pahlavi in the mid-6th century. Two hundred years later, Ibn Al-Muqaffa wrote an Arabic version, adding his own twists and additions.

While the books were well-received, the gastrodiplomacy day was one of the most memorable. Volunteers prepared majboos – a popular rice and meat dish in the Gulf – introducing the flavourful combination of whole and ground spices to the local students and community.

Volunteers prepare a fusion of dishes from the Gulf and Argentina. Aveen Karim / The National

But the real fusion came in the form of empanadas stuffed with Oriental mixtures instead of the traditional South American ones. Oriental sweets such as baklava were also prepared but like the food, gone within minutes.

The cooking was “a great success,” Mr Idriss said, adding that everyone enjoyed the fusion between Argentine and Arabic food cooked by the volunteers.

“It was a great experience, we exchanged our traditional dishes and sweets with pistachios, puff pastries,” Franco Pereira, a student and musician, said. “I would love to visit Qatar and perform with this instrument called the marimba,” he pointed at the vast percussion instrument before sitting down with his colleague and performing the Qatari national anthem.

Students Franco Pereira and Jose Mendoza perform the Qatari national anthem on the marimba in Buenos Aires. Aveen Karim / The National

Lasting legacy

The legacy doesn’t stop here, as communication will continue with the local communities,” Mr. Idriss said, referring to the enduring exchange and the connections that have been formed.

Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena is also focused on creating something lasting. His firm, Elemental, rose to international prominence for its innovative low-income housing projects in Chile – designs that blend social impact with architectural integrity.

Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena speaking to The National in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Years of Culture

In 2017, Mr Aravena won a competition to design the Art Mill Museum in Doha, a project that will transform a former flour mill into a vibrant cultural hub. Speaking to The National in Santiago, he reflected on the challenges and opportunities of the commission, having never designed a museum nor been to Qatar.

Despite the geographic distance, Mr Aravena said he felt an unexpected sense of familiarity when he first arrived. “Even though they’re different cultures, it felt familiar – maybe it’s the desert culture,” he mused, pointing out that just a few kilometres from Santiago lies the Atacama, the driest desert in the world.

“Chile is a country that stretches over 5,000 kilometres – from the world’s driest desert in the north, to Patagonia and the eternal ice of the south,” he said, drawing comparisons between Chile’s extremes and the stark landscapes of the Gulf.

When asked whether he looked forward to working in the region again, Mr Aravena responded with quiet enthusiasm. “If I have to choose, I like the desert. The darkness of the night, the number of stars you see – it’s a very clean sky,” he said. For him, the desert is more than a landscape. “It’s not that different from what may have been the origin of mankind,” he reflected, adding that the desert “connects you to culture from the beginning of time.”

