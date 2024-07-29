President Sheikh Mohamed, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Alberto van Klaveren, Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font after the signing of the agreement in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: UAE Presidential Court ( Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---
President Sheikh Mohamed, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Alberto van Klaveren, Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font after the signing

UAE and Chile sign comprehensive economic partnership agreement to boost trade ties

The deal is expected to remove or reduce tariffs on goods, streamline customs procedures and eliminate other trade barriers

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

29 July, 2024

The UAE and Chile signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement on Monday, aimed at boosting the flow of trade and encouraging more investment between the two countries.

The agreement, signed during Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's visit to the UAE, is expected to remove or reduce tariffs on goods, streamline customs procedures and eliminate other trade barriers.

The deal was signed by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Alberto van Klaveren, Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported. It was witnessed by President Sheikh Mohamed and the Chilean President.

A number of preliminary agreements have also been signed between the two countries, including in food security, agriculture, information technology and space. Discussions were also held to improve investment co-operation.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Chile was estimated at more than $305 million in 2023, a growth of nearly 24 per cent since 2019, official data shows.

More to follow …

Updated: July 29, 2024, 12:27 PM

