Veena Menon bought a three-bedroom apartment in Midtown, Dubai Production City after renting the same property for two years. All photos: Ruel Pableo for The National

My Own Home: Dubai homeowner says this Dh2.3m home is best for Abu Dhabi commute

Veena Menon loved the three-bedroom apartment she had been renting for two years and decided to buy it

Katy Gillett
April 24, 2025