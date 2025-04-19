Akhter Arkate and his wife Rehana own a three-bedroom apartment in Dubai Production City. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

My Own Home: Family of five love ‘resort-style living’ in Dh1.6 million Dubai Production City apartment

Akther Arkate and his wife Rehana live with their three children in a three-bedroom property

Katy Gillett
April 19, 2025