Crowds of commuters in Dubai's Business Bay district. Antonie Robertson / The National
Crowds of commuters in Dubai's Business Bay district. Antonie Robertson / The National

Business

Money

Most UAE firms pause hiring in first quarter as corporate tax and costs add up

Service fees and salary increases driven by the cost of living are eating away at the of double-digit profitability for businesses, Cooper Fitch says

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

April 23, 2025