Lionel Messi on record-breaking goal-spree for Inter Miami after painful Club World Cup exit

Lionel Messi has dispelled any fears that his enthusiasm for the MLS might have been curbed by Inter Miami's crushing exit from the Fifa Club World Cup last month, by embarking on a record-breaking goals-spree.

The Argentine great scored twice for Miami in their 2-1 win over Nashville, which meant Messi had grabbed a double for the fifth game in a row.

That broke the record he had set himself days earlier when he became the first player to score multiple goals in four straight MLS matches as New England were also beaten 2-1.

“There are not many words. It's incredible what he keeps doing, breaking records now every three days, not even every weekend,” said Miami manager Javier Mascherano.

“He is the standard-bearer of our team that shows us the way to compete. He is the leader. It's a blessing for me to accompany this stage of his career.”

The run had kicked into gear before Miami started their Club World Cup campaign when Messi notched braces in the 4-2 and 5-1 wins over Montreal and Columbus, respectively.

Back on the global stage at the expanded and rebooted Fifa tournament, Messi and Miami navigated their way out of the group stage having started with a low key goalless draw with Egypt's Al Ahly.

History was made in their second game against Porto when Miami secured a 2-1 victory courtesy of a trademark Messi free-kick that sealed all three points, in was the first time a Concacaf team had beaten a European side in an official Fifa tournament.

And Mascherano's side looked on course to finish top of Group A as they powered into a two-goal lead against Palmeiras of Brazil, with Messi's old partner in crime Luis Suarez providing an assist for the first and scoring a superb solo second.

But two goals in the last 10 minutes meant Palmeiras levelled the scores and snatched top spot from Miami on goal difference, which meant Messi would be taking on his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 rather than another Brazilian side, Botafogo.

And it would be a brutal reality check against the newly crowned European champions, who secured a 4-0 victory with all the goals coming in a crushing opening 45 minutes for Messi and Co, who failed to register a single shot of any note or even touch the ball in the PSG penalty area.

It was a chastening evening for Miami but Mascherano had insisted the players should take heart from their endeavours.

“We achieved the goal we had set for ourselves, we were very aware that we could compete up to a certain level, and today reality has shown that,” the Argentine told reporters after the game in Atlanta.

“I am very proud of my players, of the work they did in the competition … we tried to show in each match what we could do. The gap is what it is, but I am very proud of them.”

The challenge now would be on trying to refocus back on domestic duties after the highs and lows of the Club World Cup.

A week after the PSG battering came a trip to Canada to take on Montreal and a second-minute goal from Prince Owusu meant Miami had suffered an early blow.

But they were level just after the half-hour mart courtesy of Tadeo Allende that was followed my Messi's brace and Telasco Segovia's brilliant finish as Miami ran out 4-1 winners.

“It is a great night, we took the three points that were very necessary to start thinking about the MLS again,” Mascherano said. “It is never easy to reintegrate into the competition after the Club World Cup, and the players have done it perfectly.”

As for Messi, Mascherano added:” Leo is happy playing football. Every time he is fit, he is going to play. Clearly we have an extra advantage when he plays and we want to use that advantage as much as possible.”

That advantage would certainly come the fore again in their next two games with Messi scoring all four of their goals against New England and Nashville.

Messi, who turned 38 during the Club World Cup, has now scored 16 goals in as many MLS appearances this season, leaving him joint top of the scoring charts alongside Nashville's Sam Surridge.

Their latest victory leaves Miami fifth in the Eastern Conference, five points behind leaders Philadelphia with three games in hand.

Miami's relentless schedule continues this week when they take on second-placed Cincinnati on Wednesday and then New York Red Bulls, who are eighth, next weekend.

The trick for Mascherano is going to be judging when is the right moment to give his veteran forward a breather after his recent exertions.

“At some point we are going to have to find a space to give him some rest, we are going to talk about it day by day,” he said. “He is feeling good and when we think it is time to give him some rest, we will do it.”

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

Expert input If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create? “There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett “If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche “There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox “I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite “I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy “If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra

The%20Specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.6-litre%20twin%20turbocharged%20V6%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20472hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20603Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh290%2C000%20(%2478%2C9500)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our House, Louise Candlish,

Simon & Schuster

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

Company profile Name: Fruitful Day Founders: Marie-Christine Luijckx, Lyla Dalal AlRawi, Lindsey Fournie Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2015 Number of employees: 30 Sector: F&B Funding so far: Dh3 million Future funding plans: None at present Future markets: Saudi Arabia, potentially Kuwait and other GCC countries

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

Biog Mr Kandhari is legally authorised to conduct marriages in the gurdwara He has officiated weddings of Sikhs and people of different faiths from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Russia, the US and Canada Father of two sons, grandfather of six Plays golf once a week Enjoys trying new holiday destinations with his wife and family Walks for an hour every morning Completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Loyola College, Chennai, India 2019 is a milestone because he completes 50 years in business

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

ANDROID%20VERSION%20NAMES%2C%20IN%20ORDER %3Cp%3EAndroid%20Alpha%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Beta%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Cupcake%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Donut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Eclair%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Froyo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Gingerbread%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Honeycomb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Ice%20Cream%20Sandwich%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Jelly%20Bean%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20KitKat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Lollipop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Marshmallow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Nougat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Oreo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Pie%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2010%20(Quince%20Tart*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2011%20(Red%20Velvet%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2012%20(Snow%20Cone*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2013%20(Tiramisu*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2014%20(Upside%20Down%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2015%20(Vanilla%20Ice%20Cream*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3E*%20internal%20codenames%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WEST ASIA RUGBY 2017/18 SEASON ROLL OF HONOUR Western Clubs Champions League

Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens

Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership

Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons

Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup

Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Runners up: Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership

Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Opening day UAE Premiership fixtures, Friday, September 22: Dubai Sports City Eagles v Dubai Exiles

Dubai Hurricanes v Abu Dhabi Saracens

Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final