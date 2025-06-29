Joao Neves celebrates scoring Paris Saint-Germain's opening goal in their 4-0 Club World Cup last-16 win over Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 29, 2025. AP
Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi scores PSG's fourth goal in first-half added time. Reuters
PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi celebrates scoring with Bradley Barcola. AP
PSG's Achraf Hakimi sees a shot saved by Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari in the second half. Reuters
Joao Neves celebrates scoring his - and PSG's - second goal with Fabian Ruiz in the 39th minute. Reuters
Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is beaten by Joao Neves's second finish that made it 2-0 to PSG. Reuters
A dejected Lionel Messi after Inter Miami had went two goals down against PSG. Reuters
PSG players Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos celebrate after Inter Miami's Tomas Aviles scored an own goal. Reuters
Fabian Ruiz heads home for PSG in the first half but the midfielder had been caught offside. Reuters
Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez under pressure from PSG's Willian Pacho. Reuters
PSG midfielder Joao Neves heads home their first goal after six miutes. Reuters
PSG power past Inter Miami at Club World Cup on night of misery for Lionel Messi against former club

European champions score four unanswered goals in first half to seal quarter-final spot

Gareth Cox

June 29, 2025

There was to be no night of glory against his former club for Lionel Messi as Inter Miami were blown away by Paris Saint-Germain in their Fifa Club World Cup last-16 clash in Atlanta.

Messi, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday, could only look on helplessly as the European champions battered their beleaguered Major League Soccer opponents 4-0, with all the goals coming in a devastating first-half performance.

A double from impressive young Portugal midfielder Joao Neves was followed by an own-goal from Tomas Aviles before Achraf Hakimi grabbed his second of the tournament in added time.

“It was an almost perfect match, we created a lot of chances, and I'm happy yet I think we still need to improve, that's football,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

When the half-time whistle arrived, Miami had failed to register a shot of any description or even a touch the ball in PSG's penalty area.

It had been a dismal 45 minutes for the ageing legs of former Barcelona boys of Messi, Jordi Alba (36), Sergio Busquets (36) and Luis Suarez (38) who were going up against their former coach at the Catalan giants in Luis Enrique, now in charge of the quadruple-chasing Parisians.

Busquets and Alba were each at fault for goals while Suarez and Messi barely had a kick.

PSG took their foot off the peddle in the second half, much to the relief of Miami who can take at least take pride at being the last remaining MLS in the tournament after Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC failed to make it out of the group stage

But it was PSG who secured their quarter-final spot with ease where they will take on German side Bayern Munich or Flamengo of Brazil.

The signs were clear from the start that the Lique 1 side were taking this match – and tournament – seriously with 10 of the starting XI that destroyed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Uefa Champions League final lining up against Miami.

Only top-scorer Ousmanne Dembele was missing with the France attacker on the bench having not played out in the US due to injury. And there were only six minutes on the clock before the Parisians were in front.

Portuguese playmaker Vitinha picked out unmarked countryman Neves at the back post with a pinpoint free-kick and the young midfielder headed home with the Miami defence asleep.

PSG thought they had doubled their advantage on the quarter-of-an-hour mark when Ruiz finished after Bradley Barcola headed across the six-yard box – but the Spanish midfielder had been caught well offside.

Miami were helpless against the PSG press and it was Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who was next to go close as the former Napoli winger curled a beautiful effort just wide of the post.

But the goals were soon flowing as PSG notched three times in nine minutes before the break with a humiliation now on the cards for Messi and Co.

Neves grabbed his second after Barcola snatched back possession from Busquets before finding Ruiz who selflessly provided his teammate a tap in with a simple five-yard pass.

Substitute Aviles then turned a Desire Doue cross into his own net with Miami's defence looking helpless and hopeless.

Alba was then caught well out of position down the left leaving Barcola in space to pick out Hakimi in the box, with the Moroccan finishing from close range after his first attempt smashed against the bar via a deflection.

Luis Enrique was able to bring off Ruiz and captain Marquinhos at halt-time after which Miami finally put PSG under a semblance pressure and Messi was able to make some kind of impression on the match.

The 38-year-old cushioned one superb ball over the defence to Suarez but the Uruguayan first touch let him down with an opportunity to shoot at goal gone.

Just after the hour mark, Messi had his team's first shot on target, albeit from a tight angle which Gianluigi Donnarumma saved comfortably at his near post.

Messi was also denied by the Italian 12 minutes from time when Donnarumma got down well to stop the Argentine veteran's low effort.

That's not to say PSG's chances had dried up in the second half up with Doue, Barcola and Hakimi all denied by Oscar Ustari in the Miami goal.

But the damage had been done in the opening 45 minutes and Luis Enrique's team are looking in ominous form heading into the last-eight stage.

“I'm very proud of my players. Today you could see the difference in class, but football has given us the chance to compete. This is probably the best team in the world with a great coach, but we took them on,” Miami coach Javier Mascherano said.

Updated: June 29, 2025, 6:38 PM
