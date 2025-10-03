President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to Argentinian President Javier Milei in a phone call on Friday. Reuters
President Sheikh Mohamed discusses economic opportunities in call with Argentina's President

Leaders talk about strengthening relations

October 03, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed economic, investment and development opportunities in a phone call on Friday with Argentinian President Javier Milei.

The leaders spoke about areas of mutual co-operation, especially in the above-mentioned sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

During the call, both leaders emphasised their commitment to “further strengthening relations and expanding co-operation for the benefit of their peoples”.

