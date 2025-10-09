Saudi Arabia move step closer to World Cup 2026 with win over Indonesia, Qatar held by Oman

Saudi Arabia were forced to dig deep to launch their play-off campaign for the 2026 World Cup with a 3-2 win over Indonesia in Jeddah on Wednesday, while 2022 hosts Qatar were frustrated in a goalless stalemate with Oman.

Six-time World Cup participants and strong favourites to progress from Group B, Saudi Arabia endured a nervous start at King Abdullah Sports City when Indonesia, chasing a first finals appearance, struck early.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after only 11 minutes when Hassan Al Tambakti was penalised, following a lengthy VAR check, for blocking Jay Idzes’ close-range header with his arm. Dutch-born midfielder Kevin Diks stepped up to convert from the spot, stunning the home support.

Saudi Arabia, though, responded quickly. Saleh Abu Al Shamat, making his competitive international debut, curled a superb left-footed strike from the edge of the area into the far corner to level the match six minutes later. The Al Ahli midfielder almost doubled his tally soon after, rattling the crossbar with a fierce long-range attempt.

By the 36th minute, the hosts were in front. Indonesia winger Yakob Sayuri was adjudged to have fouled Feras Al Brikan in the area, and after another prolonged VAR review, the Al Ahli striker thumped his penalty high into the net to make it 2-1.

Saudi Arabia pressed after the break and should have extended their advantage when goalkeeper Maarten Paes saved brilliantly from Al Brikan’s close-range header. Yet the forward would not be denied, reacting quickest to a rebound just past the hour to notch his second of the night and give Herve Renard’s men a 3-1 cushion.

Indonesia, however, refused to fade. With five minutes remaining, substitute Nawaf Bu Washl conceded a penalty for handball, allowing Diks to slot home his second spot-kick. Tension mounted in stoppage time when Saudi substitute Mohammed Kanno was sent off for dissent after collecting a second yellow card, but the Green Falcons held firm to secure a vital opening win.

“One more step to go. God willing, we’ll make it happen,” Al Brikan said in comments posted on X by the Asian Football Confederation.

“To all the fans, you truly deserve it! God willing, we’ll celebrate together after the next game and qualify to the Fifa World Cup!” Al Shamat said in another post.

The victory sees Saudi Arabia take early control of Group B ahead of their clash with Iraq next Tuesday. Indonesia, meanwhile, face Iraq on Saturday as they attempt to keep alive hopes of reaching the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Earlier on Wednesday, Group A produced a cagey affair as Qatar and Oman battled to a goalless draw at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Qatar, under new coach Julen Lopetegui, dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute Omani defence. Two-time Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif went closest for the hosts, but was repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini.

“We performed well throughout against a stubborn team that defended well and closed the spaces,” Lopetegui said. “We created several opportunities but couldn’t convert them into goals.”

For Oman, led by Carlos Queiroz, the result preserves hopes of a first World Cup appearance. “A draw is the best result for both teams today,” Queiroz said. “We’ll prepare well to face the UAE and continue chasing our dream.”

With Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan and Jordan already qualified, Asia’s final two automatic berths will be settled in the coming week.

