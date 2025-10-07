From Real Madrid to Muscat: Carlos Queiroz tipped to guide Oman to World Cup

Oman striker Muhsen Al Ghassani is confident veteran Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz can guide the Gulf nation to their first World Cup as the fourth round of Asia’s qualifiers for the 2026 finals gets underway this week.
Queiroz’s side open their Group A campaign on Wednesday against Qatar in Doha before taking on the UAE three days later, with only the group winners guaranteed a direct ticket to the expanded 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Al Ghassani, a mainstay of the Omani national team, said the appointment of Queiroz earlier this year has already raised standards and belief within the squad.
“He’s a big coach, he has experience,” Al Ghassani told reporters ahead of the clash with Qatar. “He’s worked with us for about three months and he’s worked well. He’s helping us to go to the World Cup, hopefully.
“It’s a good chance for us, for my country to make history. We’re prepared for these games and we can do it.”
For Queiroz, 71, the challenge represents another chapter in a long and distinguished career. The former Real Madrid coach has already appeared at four World Cups – three with Iran and once with Portugal – and his reputation as a master organiser makes Oman one of the potential dark horses of the Asian qualifiers.
Currently ranked 78th in the world, Oman have never qualified for the World Cup, but recent years have seen steady progress. They reached the last 16 of the 2019 Asian Cup and came close to advancing from the third round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, narrowly missing out on a play-off place.
The squad is built around a blend of domestic league stalwarts and overseas-based professionals, and Al Ghassani believes the players’ hunger can prove decisive.
“We have to focus and we have to be patient,” he said. “We have to fight together and, I tell you, we can do it. All my teammates have confidence and they have worked well to take this chance.”
For Oman, the stakes could not be higher. The prospect of qualifying for the world’s biggest football stage has long been a dream for the country’s passionate supporters, and Queiroz’s appointment has brought renewed optimism. The coach himself has spoken of the challenge as an opportunity to elevate Omani football on the global stage.
Al Ghassani, for one, is determined to seize the moment.
“Everyone knows how important this is for Oman,” he said. “It is about making history for our people, for our football. We are ready.”
Their task will be a demanding one. Qatar, who featured at the 2022 finals as hosts, are aiming to qualify through the preliminaries for the first time. Meanwhile, the UAE are seeking to return to the World Cup for the first time since their lone appearance in 1990.
Another factor, for Quieroz at least, could be the chance to get one over his former employers Qatar. The Qatari Football Association sacked the Portuguese in December 2023 after only 11 games in charge.
The drama is not confined to Group A. In Jeddah, six-time qualifiers Saudi Arabia begin their campaign against Indonesia, coached by Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert. Iraq, guided by former Australia coach Graham Arnold, complete the line-up in Group B.
Only the winners of each group will advance directly to the World Cup, joining Asia’s traditional heavyweights Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, as well as first-time qualifiers Uzbekistan and Jordan, who have already secured their spots. The runners-up will contest a two-legged play-off in November, with the winner advancing to an intercontinental play-off next March for the final berth.
Indonesia, a football-mad nation of nearly 300 million people, are on the verge of a maiden World Cup appearance since gaining independence from the Dutch in 1945.
Indonesian football authorities have looked to the Netherlands to achieve it, bringing in legendary Netherlands striker Kluivert as coach in January.
They have also naturalised more than a dozen players born in the Netherlands but with family ties to the Southeast Asian country.
It comes three years after Indonesian football was plunged into mourning when 135 people were killed in a stadium crush during a domestic game.
"The whole country needs to stand behind us," said Kluivert, the former Ajax and Barcelona great, whose side face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday before taking on Iraq on Saturday.
"We are doing our utmost best to perform at the highest level and prepare the players as good as possible.
"Inshallah we are ready to make the country proud of us."
How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE
When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.
OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS
Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008)
Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye
Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine
Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye
Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011)
Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018)
Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra
Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh
Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar
Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine
Specs
Engine: 51.5kW electric motor
Range: 400km
Power: 134bhp
Torque: 175Nm
Price: From Dh98,800
Available: Now
SERIES INFO
Schedule:
All matches at the Harare Sports Club
1st ODI, Wed Apr 10
2nd ODI, Fri Apr 12
3rd ODI, Sun Apr 14
4th ODI, Sun Apr 16
UAE squad
Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed
Zimbabwe squad
Peter Moor (captain), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
The specs
- Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 640hp
- Torque: 760nm
- On sale: 2026
- Price: Not announced yet
box
COMPANY PROFILE
Company name: Letstango.com
Started: June 2013
Founder: Alex Tchablakian
Based: Dubai
Industry: e-commerce
Initial investment: Dh10 million
Investors: Self-funded
Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month
The specs
Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8
Transmission: nine-speed
Power: 542bhp
Torque: 700Nm
Price: Dh848,000
On sale: now
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on Quran memorisation:
Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites
The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain.
It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”.
“Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said.
The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl
Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm
Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Price: Dh99,000
On sale: now
MATCH INFO
Uefa Champioons League semi-final:
First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2
Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)
Lexus LX700h specs
Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor
Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh590,000
FIXTURES
All times UAE ( 4 GMT)
Saturday
Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)
Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm)
Sunday
Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)
Genoa v Crotone (5pm)
Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)
Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm)
Monday
AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om)
Playing September 30
Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)
Udinese v Spezia (8pm)
Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)
Heather, the Totality
Matthew Weiner,
Canongate
Uefa Champions League last 16 draw
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur
Basel v Manchester City
Sevilla v Manchester United
Porto v Liverpool
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma
Chelsea v Barcelona
Bayern Munich v Besiktas
The specs
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
UAE squad to face Ireland
Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind
Living in...
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)
Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov)
Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)
Key developments in maritime dispute
2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier.
2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus
2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress.
2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek.
2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.
Name: Brendalle Belaza
From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines
Arrived in the UAE: 2007
Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus
Favourite photography style: Street photography
Favourite book: Harry Potter