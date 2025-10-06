World Cup 2026 play-offs: Can UAE qualify for main event in USA, Canada and Mexico?

The UAE are heading to Doha for two matches that could see them qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

They will play their Arabian Gulf neighbours Oman and then hosts Qatar. Win both, and a return to football’s greatest show will be theirs.

Asian qualifying

One month short of two years since they played their first match of the Asian qualifying structure, the UAE are at crunch point.

The previous round of the process offered two direct places at the World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. But the national team finished third in that six-team group, behind Iran and Uzbekistan.

Qualifier play-off

That third-place finish entered them into the next phase of qualifying, which is a three-team group including Oman and Qatar.

The sides will play each other once – all matches at the same venue in Doha – with the winners taking their place at the World Cup.

The runners-up will still have a chance to make it, but it will be increasingly precarious. They will play a two-leg play-off in November against the runners-up in the other play-off: Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Iraq.

The winners of that will then enter the convoluted inter-confederation play-off.

Harib Abdalla celebrates scoring for the UAE in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Kyrgyzstan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on June 10, 2025. Reuters UAE defender Lucas Pimenta beats Khristiyan Brauzman of Kyrgyzstan to a header. Reuters New UAE manager Cosmin Olaroiu, right, during the match. Reuters Kai Merk celebrates scoring Kyrgyzstan's 95th-minute leveller. Reuters UAE's Yahya Al Ghassani under pressure from Kayrat Zhyrgalbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan. Reuters Kai Merk scores for Kyrgyzstan to earn his team a draw against the UAE. Reuters UAE's Mohammad Abdulbasit challenges. Reuters The UAE starting XI line-up before the game against Kyrgyzstan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium. Reuters

Fixtures

All matches at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

Wednesday, October 8: Oman v Qatar (7pm UAE time)

Saturday, October 11: UAE v Oman (9.15pm)

Tuesday, October 14: Qatar v UAE (9.15pm)

‘Dream of a Nation’

The UAE know their time is now, and have launched an initiative to get everyone behind the team, which they have termed “Dream of a Nation”.

Included in this has been getting all the major sports clubs of the country to promote the national team’s cause.

The UAE Football Association are also helping with the logistics of getting to the matches. This includes charter flights for fans from various airports in each emirate, along with free tickets.

They are also coordinating with land border crossing between the UAE and Qatar to ease entry, and have set up an online booking system for flights and fan packages for the two matches.

Lights of Rome

The UAE have played at the World Cup just once before. That was in 1990 when they failed to make it out of a group that included eventual champions West Germany, Yugoslavia and Colombia.

Many of the Class of 1990 have been beating the drum for the current vintage. “Everyone is united behind the national team in its upcoming mission,” said Adnan Al Talyani, one of the key players of the UAE squad from back then.

Squad

Star players

Fabio De Lima (Al Wasl playmaker)

Scored four goals in the UAE’s extraordinary thrashing of Qatar in Abu Dhabi in the last round of qualifying – and went and celebrated with a drive-thru McDonald’s.

Yahya Al Ghassani (Shabab Al Ahli)

Inexhaustible wide player with an eye for goal. He was on the brink of a move to France in the summer transfer window, but the UAE Pro League champions opted to keep him.

Khalid Essa (Al Ain)

Captains from his position between the sticks. Essa was heroic when Al Ain won the AFC Champions League in 2024, and is a talisman for the national team, too.

Form

The national team beat Syria and Bahrain in friendly matches at a steamy Zabeel Stadium in September, with coach Cosmin Olaroiu trying out two experimental XIs in both.

They were the Romanian’s first wins as coach. He had only taken over for the final two matches of the last round of qualifying, and oversaw draws with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in those games.

Controversy

Olaroiu laid down a marker immediately after taking over from Paulo Bento as coach. After briefly going Awol from the team camp in his first couple of weeks in charge, Khaled Al Dhanhani and Sultan Adil were both hit with huge penalties by the FA.

The duo were stood down from the squad for the qualifier in Kyrgyzstan, banned for five domestic matches, and fined Dh500,000 each.

Both have returned to domestic football. Al Dhanhani, who was a key figure in the trophy-laden spell Olaroiu had with Sharjah before taking over the national team, has been recalled to the national team, but striker Adil remains absent.

