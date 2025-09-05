UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu urges players to seize World Cup chance after comeback win over Syria

Cosmin Olaroiu said he has positive feelings ahead next month’s crucial World Cup qualifiers in Qatar after overseeing his first win as UAE coach.

The national team came from a goal down to beat Syria 3-1 in Dubai on Thursday night. They will face Bahrain in another friendly at the same venue in Zabeel on Monday.

The two fixtures are Olaroiu’s last opportunity to run the rule over his players before they try to push for World Cup qualification for the first time since 1990.

In October, the national team face a three-team play-off in Doha which also involves Oman and Qatar. The winning team will advance to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

Olaroiu, who is the most successful coach in the history of the UAE club game, was only instilled for the final round of matches in the previous phase of the Asian qualifying process.

His side played out two draws then, against Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, meaning they missed automatic qualification.

Although time is short for him to mould the team in his image, he has at least managed to eke out some extra days with the players.

They had a training camp in Austria in the summer. The players also had an extra week together in the lead up to these two friendlies, when they were excused from their clubs’ cup commitments.

The fixture against Syria was disjointed. Olaroiu made multiple changes during the game, for two reasons: he wanted to have a look at as many players as possible, but also limit the risk of injury.

Having as wide a squad to choose from will be beneficial next month. The UAE will have a short, four-day turnaround between their matches against Oman then Qatar. Qatar, by contrast, have a week between their two fixtures.

“I think everyone understands the importance of the moment for the country and their careers,” Olaroiu said.

“Some of them will not get this opportunity one more time. I think the way they have trained in the camp, they have shown they are trying to do it, and they are trying their best.

“We have the hope and the focus we will do this for ourselves, for the country, and for everyone, this big achievement.

“The feeling I have is giving me a good hope. We just need to stop these silly mistakes.”

The hosts showed character to come back from a goal behind, with a crowd that was about 90 per cent in favour of their opposition.

Having dominated from the off they fell behind in the 36th minute when Mohammed Alsalkhadi ran through unopposed on a counterattack.

Although they continued to control possession, it took the UAE till the 62nd minute to level. Sasa Ivkovic, who was outstanding a centre-back on his second appearance for the national team, headed in from a corner.

They assumed the lead in lucky circumstances, when a soft penalty was awarded for a foul on Bruno De Oliveira.

Yahya Al Ghassani calmly dispatched the spot kick. Although the Shabab Al Ahli forward was only recently brought on as a substitute, he finished the game with the captain’s armband, such was the quantity of replacements.

Gaston Suarez, the Argentina-born midfielder who was debuting for his adopted country age 32, lashed in the third.

“There were good things but also a few small bad things,” Olaroiu said.

“The negative thing was that we can’t concede these kinds of goals to counterattacks when we had controlled totally the first half. Overall, it was a positive result.”

The coach was also pleased to have avoided any additional injuries. He was without two influential performers in Yahia Nader, the Al Ain midfielder, and Caio Lucas, the Sharjah striker, while Mackenzie Hunt watched from the stands.

The English-born, Dubai-raised midfielder has yet to play under Olaroiu, but is part of the wider squad and could feature against Bahrain on Monday.

“They have to treat the game as if they are playing Oman or Qatar,” Olaroiu said.

“We cannot afford to play with less intensity or think that it is a friendly game. We have to play to our potential.

“I have told them that every time they come here they have to give more than they do at their clubs. If I don’t see this, they will not come again.”

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

RESULT Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4

Deportivo: Perez (39'), Colak (63')

Barcelona: Coutinho (6'), Messi (37', 81', 84')

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre turbo 4-cyl Transmission: eight-speed auto Power: 190bhp Torque: 300Nm Price: Dh169,900 On sale: now

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000