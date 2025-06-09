'The shirt is more important': Cosmin Olaroiu says indiscipline 'betrays' national team after bans for UAE duo

Cosmin Olaroiu, the UAE coach, says the severe punishments given to Khalid Al Dhanhani and Sultan Adil show indiscipline will not be tolerated.

On Sunday, the UAE FA announced the two players had been stood down from the national team’s trip to Bishkek for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan.

They were also banned for five domestic matches, and fined a massive Dh500,000 each.

The circumstances surrounding the decision remain undisclosed, other than that it was a “violation” of discipline that occurred in the national team camp on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the Kyrgyzstan game on Monday evening, Olaroiu did not clarify what had happened, but he said any misconduct “betrays” the national team.

“It is always disappointing to have to make this kind of a decision, but when the players come to play for the national team, they have to understand it is not about themselves,” Olaroiu said.

“I told them before the first game: this shirt that we wear is more than ourselves. We are carrying the responsibility for a million people.

“Not for the club, not for our families. We are carrying it for a million people. There doesn’t exist any compromise, or any situation where we can do things in a different way.”

Olaroiu is likely to have felt personally let down by the controversy. He is in his first two weeks in the role of national team coach, and there had been a groundswell of optimism that greeted his arrival.

That was dulled slightly by the goalless draw with Uzbekistan on Thursday which ruled the UAE out of automatic qualification for the World Cup.

But they still have a chance to make it, via a week-long, three-team group to be played in October. The winners of that will also qualify.

The issue of the banned players has complicated the new coach’s plans, and the identity of the duo is a surprise.

As a target man centre forward, Adil has been highly impressive in his young international career to date – at least when injuries have allowed him to get on the field.

And Al Dhanhani has already thrived under Olaroiu’s management. He was the first choice right back in the Sharjah side which was highly successful under the Romanian in recent seasons.

“Discipline is the basis for success in anything, not only in football,” Olaroiu said. “We need to start from here to build a future for this team, and create a group and create a family.

“When you take a different action, you betray your colleagues and your family, and we have to take a decision that shows it.

“Things are very serious in the national team, and behaviour is one of the main targets for the players when they come with the national team.

“Now I think everyone understands things should be serious, and that this is not about yourself. It is something bigger than us, and we need to think about this.”

As Olaroiu spoke in the press conference in a spartan room at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in the Kyrgyz capital, Caio Canedo was alongside him, and nodded along in agreement.

The Al Wasl striker has been a squad regular in the national team’s bid to make the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.

He said the players understand the responsibility they have when they are selected to represent the country.

“Despite the fact we have already qualified for the play-offs, we face this match with a lot of responsibilities,” Canedo said.

“Every time we defend the colours of our country we know the responsibility that we carry. It is an opportunity for the players to show they deserve to be in this squad.

“We know we are going to have a difficult, physical game, and our idea is to finish this group stage with a victory so we can carry on with confidence into the next round.”

Although the game in Bishkek is meaningless in terms of qualifying – the UAE are already confirmed for the next round, while the hosts cannot make it – Olaroiu has high expectations of his players.

“Because the game is not important to qualification for the World Cup, we are going to see the character of the players, and the level of concentration with the game not being so extremely important,” Olaroiu said.

“They need to know that when they are playing for the national team, it is a totally different perspective.

“Step by step we need to improve the way we play, our determination, our spirit. Everything needs to be improved and this game gives us the possibility to get one step in front. This is what I want to see from the players.

“After the first game [against Uzbekistan] I expect there to be another big improvement in all aspects. It is an opportunity for all the players.”

