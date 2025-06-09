UAE striker Sultan Adil has been beset by injuries during the national team's World Cup qualifying campaign. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Sport

Football

UAE clubs support FA's decision to fine and ban Khalid Al Dhanhani and Sultan Adil

Sharjah and Shabab Al Ahli to launch internal investigations with both players handed Dh500,000 fines and five-game domestic bans

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

June 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The clubs of the two players thrown out of the UAE team have backed the decision of the Football Association.

The governing body announced on Sunday that Khalid Al Dhanhani and Sultan Adil have been fined and banned for misconduct on national team duty.

The duo were hit with Dh500,000 fines and removed from the squad which travelled to Kyrgyzstan on Sunday evening for a World Cup qualifier.

They will also have to serve five match bans from domestic football.

Although the specifics of the “violation” have not been made public, the FA’s decision has been supported by each of the players’ clubs.

In response to the controversy, Al Dhanhani released a social media post asking for forgiveness.

The Sharjah right-back has been one of the mainstays of the national team’s quest for World Cup qualification.

He was in the starting XI when the side had their hopes of automatic qualification ended by a goalless draw against Uzbekistan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The result means the UAE now face an additional round of matches in their bid to make it to next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The new UAE manager, Cosmin Olaroiu, has limited time with his players before that event in October.

As such, he will be frustrated to have lost two key figures from his squad for the last match of round three of Asian qualifying, against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

Al Dhanhani was a pillar of Olaroiu’s highly successful spell as Sharjah coach, which was the role he left to take up the UAE post.

His previous employers said they supported the FA’s decision, and that they would investigate the issue themselves.

“While the company affirms its full respect for the [FA’s] decisions and regulations, it announces that it will initiate the necessary disciplinary measures against the player,” Sharjah wrote in a statement.

“[That will be] in accordance with the club's internal regulations, reflecting its commitment to the principles of discipline and responsibility.

"The club regrets the occurrence of such behaviour during the national team’s camp and emphasises that representing the country is a great honour that requires all players to demonstrate professional conduct and complete discipline.

"The club also renews its continued support for the national teams and affirms its commitment to preparing its players to be role models on and off the field, reflecting the honorable image of Emirati football.”

Adil’s participation in round three of the qualifying campaign, by contrast to Al Dhanhani's, has been beset by injuries.

The Shabab Al Ahli striker has been limited by a long-standing knee issue to a couple of cameo appearances off the bench.

He has had enough time, though, to make a significant impact that shows his worth. After being sent on at half time in the game against North Korea in Riyadh earlier this year, he scored a dramatic late winner.

That goal guaranteed the UAE’s continued participation in the qualifiers. It confirmed the UAE’s place at the competition in October, which pits them against the other third and fourth-place finishers from this round of qualifying.

Adil’s club, Shabab Al Ahli, said they would “take the necessary disciplinary measures against the player in accordance with its internal regulations” after he was thrown out.

“The club affirms its strong rejection and condemnation of any behaviour that contravenes the rules and regulations of national teams and the [FA],” the club wrote in a statement.

“[It] renews its firm commitment to supporting the national teams and raising the name of the UAE in regional and international forums.

“Representing the national team is a great honour and a lofty goal for every player. Players are ambassadors for the nation and bear the responsibility of reflecting an honorable image through their commitment to values, discipline, and sportsmanship.”

The national team will have one training session at the Spartak Stadium in Bishkek on Monday, before they face Kyrgyzstan at the same venue the following evening.

Updated: June 09, 2025, 3:00 AM`
UAE Football Association
